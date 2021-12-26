The King family GoFundMe page raises over $370,000 hours after father and sons perish in supposed Christmas tree fire

On Christmas, the King family in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, lost the father and two sons in a fire. Quakertown police believe that the fire might have started overnight from the lightbulbs on the Christmas tree setting it on fire. Authorities are still investigating the tragic incident.

The tragedy claimed the lives of three members of the King family, including the father Eric (41) and sons Liam (11) and Patrick (8). Amidst the fire, the King family also lost two dogs caught in the burning house. Fortunately, the mother, Kristin, and eldest son Brady (13) escaped.

Kristin and Brady were rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital for potential burn injuries and smoke inhalation. They were later discharged after receiving treatment. The property was part of a twin home which caused both houses to catch fire. However, the family of the second home was reported to have safely escaped.

GoFundMe Page for The King Family raises over $370K

The fundraiser, which garnered donations beyond the Quakertown community, raised over $371,000 within 15 hours of being set up. With around 5100 people donating at the time of publishing, the fundraiser is expected to receive further donations to help the King Family survivors Kristin and Brady.

What is known about the King family?

While not much is known about the King family, fundraiser organizer Kristin Randazzo said:

“The three boys, Eric and Kristin, were all a huge part of the Quakertown Youth Baseball Association and spent their days and nights at the baseball fields.”

As per the GoFundMe page, Eric and Kristin King met during their school life and were ‘high school sweethearts.’ Meanwhile, according to a statement by Quakertown Community School District’s superintendent Bill Harner, the two young children who perished were students of Richland Elementary School.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the eldest son, Brady, attends Strayer Middle School as an eighth-grader. Patrick and Liam, who unfortunately passed away in the fire, were in third and fifth grades, respectively.

Edited by Srijan Sen