What happened to Olivier Rousteing? Balmain designer reveals shocking fireplace explosion injuries

On October 9, renowned French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing revealed a horrific injury he suffered last year. In October 2020, Rousteing was heavily injured when the fireplace at his residence exploded.

Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of fashion house Balmain, took to Instagram to share the news with his seven million followers. The lengthy caption, which revealed his burn injury, also included a confession about him finally coming to terms with the scars.

The post showcased his injured body covered with bandages in the upper part. The photo appears to have been taken early on during his healing period post-injury to the extent of the recovery.

Olivier Rousteing had a near-death experience

The 36-year-old revealed his burn injury from last year and his journey of recovery since then. He said,

“I finally feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding this for too long, and it’s time for you to know.”

Olivier Rousteing further added that the accident happened at his home, after which he had been taken to the Hôpital Saint Louis in Paris. The fashion mogul also mentioned that the hospital was dealing with COVID patients during that time.

The French native said,

“The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me. I cannot thank them enough.”

The injury changed everything for Rousteing

Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, said:

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long.”

Olivier Rousteing added that he was ashamed to show his scars. The fashion designer chalks it up to his,

“obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities…”

Olivier Rousteing further added that he buried himself in work trying to distract from his injuries. He actively wore face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves, and multiple rings on his fingers to hide his scars.

However, in his post, Rousteing mentions,

“Now, a year later—healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life...”

The injury also affected his last presented work. Last month in Paris, Oliver Rousteing celebrated his tenth year with Balmain as the creative director.

He staged his spring 2022 show for the fashion house. The event had around 6000 attendees and a performance from Doja Cat. The show also featured runway walks from models like Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni, along with a video featuring Beyonce’s voice-over and showcasing his work.

Olivier Rousteing said,

“My last show was about the celebration of healing over pain…”

The fashion designer considers his post-recovery time as a ‘rebirth’ and ‘a new chapter.’

Edited by Srijan Sen