Who was David Parker? Anti-vax nightclub owner dies due to COVID-19 after mocking vaccine 

The family of David Parker, the nightclub manager of Club Louis, North Yorkshire, had to deal with the heartbreaking news of the 56-year-old's death after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Parker refused to get the jab as he was waiting for proof that the vaccine would not have long-term effects on his health.

Announcing the death of the club manager, Club Louis said in a statement:

“It is with enormous regret that we have to announce the passing of our manager, David Parker.”

The club stated that he was being treated for COVID-19 at Darlington Memorial Hospital but passed away this afternoon.

The statement continued:

“On behalf of the whole Louis Family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, he will be sorely missed. A pragmatic man, David would want the show to go on, so we remain open with the family’s agreement, further information will be announced in due course.”

British news publications report that David Parker’s devastated relatives are now pleading with skeptics of the vaccine to keep their doubts aside and get the jab.

Why did David Parker refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

The 56-year-old took to Facebook to speak in detail about his apprehensions regarding the vaccine. He said:

“I feel the need to post information on here for people that aren’t receiving another side to the story due to media not being impartial. When research is done into who finances the media it leads to the pharmaceutical companies. Who knows who is right or wrong. If I’m wrong I’ll hold my hand up but I will not stay silent.”

The nightclub manager continued:

“I am still not getting this experimental vaccine until more information is available on long term effects.”

David Parker’s relatives responded to several anti-vaccine posts he had shared on Facebook. One said:

“RIP Uncle David, I’d you’d had the vaccine it could have saved you.”

Another wrote:

“I didn’t realize he hadn’t had the vaccines. I had Covid 4 weeks ago and without both my jabs I honestly think I would have been very poorly. Hope you are all ok… you are all in my thoughts.”

The overwhelming news of David Parker's death comes a week after John Eyers, a 42-year-old father who loved climbing and bodybuilding, died of COVID-19 following his refusal to take the vaccine.

Edited by Sabine Algur