Who is Kenneth Barlis on 'Project Runway'? Designer left a career in medicine for fashion

Eighteen successful runs later, the award-winning fashion design series, Project Runway is back with yet another promising season.

As many as 16 fashion designers will compete for a chance to be part of New York Fashion Week and win $250,000 worth of sponsorships. One of the designers to look out for this season is Kenneth Barlis, founder of KB School of Fashion.

Who is Kenneth Barlis on 'Project Runway'?

Born and brought up in Zamboanga, Kenneth Barlis is a fashion designer who was lucky to find his niche in fashion at the age of 17. He started his own design studio, Kenneth Barlis, nine years ago. His language in fashion is clean, modern, bold and sophisticated.

Kenneth has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Carrie Underwood, Khelani, Offset and more. In 2018, he founded KB School of Fashion, where models are trained for pageants and runway shows.

The Project Runway contestant has traveled from L.A. to New York to Paris and all the way to the Philippines to teach hundreds of aspiring fashion artists.

My brand is all about that modern sexiness but yet still very whimsical. I want my audience, when they wear a Kenneth Barlis, I want them to feel excited, I want them to feel that it’s not just a garment. Especially with our evening dresses, I want you to feel like you’re the most beautiful woman in that room. I want you to feel sexy. I don’t want you to be sitting in the corner ashamed or shy about what you’re wearing. Every collection, every season is different but I think the common thing for me is going back to being whimsical and very fairy tale like. I’m a very hopeless romantic. - Kenneth Barlis

Kenneth has been occupied creating KB masks over the past year. They were being donated to local hospitals in San Diego to raise funds for the victims affected by the pandemic.

Barlis' artistry speaks of a thousand Filipinos who have dreamt big. Kenneth aspires to make high fashion more accessible.

About 'Project Runway'

Bravo's Emmy-winning series Project Runway is all set for its 19th season, premiering on Thursday, October 14.

Also Read

While Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will resume their judging duties, Christian Siriano will host and mentor the contestants. Unfortunately, Karlie Kloss will not be joining Siriano as co-host this year.

This season, guest judges include Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers and Billy Porter.

Edited by Sabine Algur