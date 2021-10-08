Squid Game can enter Emmy’s race and make history for Netflix, speculate reports

Squid Game is eligible for primetime Emmy award nominations, many fans and media reports have speculated. The Netflix K-drama, which rose to fame since its release on September 17, has grabbed the global audiences' attention.

The gritty show pitted desperate and poor people drowning in debts against each other to compete in a survival game. The prize for the winner was in cash, billions of Korean Won at that. The more people drop out of the competition, the better the prize money.

This brutal treatment attracted the audiences in addition to the brilliant performance of its cast members. So the question is whether Squid Game will be eligible to enter the Primetime Emmy race.

Squid Game's eligibility to compete in Primetime Emmy Awards confirmed by Television Academy

According to a report in Variety, the K-Drama is indeed eligible. The report stated that the same was confirmed by the Television Academy. The report stated, "According to an Academy spokesperson, because 'Squid Game' was produced under guidance from Netflix, which is an American company, and it was always intended to be distributed in the U.S., it can be entered in the Primetime Emmy race."

The report also noted another important factor when it comes to competing at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The report clarified, "But since 'Squid Game' was produced internationally, it is also eligible to enter the International Emmys. But it has to choose and can't enter both, as both the Los Angeles-based TV Academy and the New York-based International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have rules preventing Emmy double-dipping."

What are the rules that make Squid Game eligible for the awards?

The current rule that has made participation of Squid Game at the Primetime Emmy Awards possible states that "foreign television production is ineligible unless it is the result of a co-production (both financially and creatively) between U.S. and foreign partners, which precedes the start of production, and with a purpose to be shown on U.S. television."

The rule further states that "the producer of any production produced in the U.S. or outside the U.S. as a co-production between U.S. and foreign partners, in a language that is substantially (i.e. 50% or more) in a language other than English, shall have the discretion to enter the production and its individual achievements in any category where they are eligible in the Primetime Emmy Awards competition or in the awards competition of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, but not both.”

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. The show consists of nine episodes and is directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

