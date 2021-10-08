Fortnite Squid Games concept brought to life by artist, and fans are in awe of it

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has already seen multiple collaborations come through. Marvel's Carnage is in the Battle Pass for Season 8 and Epic Games even collaborated with fashion brand Balenciaga to release outfits and free items in Fortnite.

However, the highly anticipated collaboration between Fortnite and Naruto has still not happened. While many wait for the good news to drop, another fan-made concept is quickly grabbing eyeballs.

Squid Game, a new show on Netflix, is being appreciated all over for its excellent story and colorful aesthetics. However, a few Fortnite fans want to see skins inspired by the show to be added to the game.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 I can already PICTURE fortnite doing Squid Game skinsThey're gonna make it like the Ghostbuster, Tron, NBA, etc skins. Where they all have different modelsand also customizable player numbers on the outfits.

I wonder if anyone else thought of this I can already PICTURE fortnite doing Squid Game skinsThey're gonna make it like the Ghostbuster, Tron, NBA, etc skins. Where they all have different modelsand also customizable player numbers on the outfits.

I wonder if anyone else thought of this https://t.co/C7pbBaxz4X

Furthermore, few have designed the concepts for the skins and they are looking promising.

Squid Game x Fortnite concepts is stirring up Twitter

Netflix's Squid Game has received a lot of appreciation from viewers and critics alike. This South Korean drama, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, depicts the desperation of human nature in a satirical manner by encapsulating it in children's games.

Squid Game employs a lot of color in its cinematography. Notably, the authoritarian characters wore distinct red outfits that evoke extreme curiosity.

haise @youv_noa *Fortnite x Squid Game*POV : Le Lobby *Fortnite x Squid Game*POV : Le Lobby https://t.co/7eK7xVMXRs

Even the normal players of the "game" have color coded uniforms, something Fortnite loves to replicate often in their Item Shop. Loopers have seen the same thing happen with the Tron and NBA skins.

HEXA @ItsHexa_ Squid game X FortniteLittle project I worked on today, nothing crazy but was super fun to make! Let me know you thoughts!😎 #Fortnite #Fortnite Art Squid game X FortniteLittle project I worked on today, nothing crazy but was super fun to make! Let me know you thoughts!😎#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/tA4OSuOiDY

One fan went ahead and designed a lobby look for the skins inspired by the series. The work is impecabble and almost seems like footage from the game.

Multiple fans have compared the show's games to battle royale. Therefore, they believe it is apt that Fortnite collaborates with Netflix to release the skins in the game.

Also Read

twomad @twomad squid game = battle royale = fortnite = gamers = asian fetishization = fortnite = bts = cringe = purple demon emoji😈 squid game = battle royale = fortnite = gamers = asian fetishization = fortnite = bts = cringe = purple demon emoji😈

With Epic games periodically releasing multiple collaborations every season, it is natural for fans to run wild with their imaginations about the outfits they would like in the game. Squid Game Creative mode is also something that is plausible in the future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul