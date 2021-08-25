Who is Texas teen Emma Presler? 19-year-old on the lam after setting Houston man on fire

Texas teen Emma Presler is at large after dousing a Houston couple with unidentified fluid and setting them on fire. On August 6, she broke into Devin Graham and Karissa Lindros' house on Aspen Glade Drive, poured an inflammable liquid and set them on fire. The couple was rushed to the nearest hospital where Graham succumbed to his burn injuries while Lindros continues to be critical.

Shortly after, the Texas teen was charged with murder by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and is now wanted.

The Houston Police Department tweeted:

WANTED: This is Emma Presler, 19, now charged with murder in the August 6 fatal assault of a man & assault of a woman at 2046 Aspen Glade Dr in west Houston.

Who is Texas teen Emma Presler?

If you know her whereabouts, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU.



More info is at https://t.co/p78tvay9Gm pic.twitter.com/5CdxNmitYK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 23, 2021

The Daily Beast reported that the Texas teen was identified as a "young white woman fleeing the scene in a white, four-door sedan." She is currently at large and has quite the rap sheet.

In September 2020, the Texas teen was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd, who suffered from cerebral palsy. However, the charges were dropped after prosecutors were unable to convincingly tie her to the case.

The Houston Chronicle reported that she was suspected to have broken into a Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention officer’s car and stealing his jacket where his debit card was in his pocket. She pleaded guilty to theft of property in March 2020. Throw away the key on this 1! — Cynthia Dawn 👑👸👑 (@CynDawnrella) August 25, 2021

What are the Texas teen's neighbors saying?

In a chat with the site, residents in the neighborhood where the teen lives with her grandparents, stepped up to share their experiences.

Tonya Woods, one of the neighbors, said she moved to a different area after murder charges against the Texas teen were dropped. She added how often the cops would come by and that there were instances of shootings and assaults.

The Texas teen has previously faced a battery of charges, including "theft, drug possession, evading arres, and a failure to appear in court.

Meanwhile, Devin Graham's grandfather is under police protection

"The manhunt is on, and it’s very close to home,” Norman Graham told the site, adding that he wasn't at liberty to speak further.

He further added:

"I don't understand any of it, how anybody could be that way. I don’t know how the devil can reach up and win on things like that, but he did. And I don't know how anybody can think that this kind of behavior from anyone is correct."

The case continues to be under investigation.

Edited by Siddharth Satish