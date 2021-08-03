India's Olympics legend Sushil Kumar was threatened by junior wrestlers, murder charge sheet reveals

It has been a mighty fall from glory for Sushil Kumar. The two-time Olympic medalist has been accused of murdering a 27-year-old wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet on Tuesday that names Sushil Kumar as a key conspirator in the murder case. The chargesheet, first accessed by The Indian Express, mentions that Sushil Kumar felt betrayed by two wrestlers at the Chhatrasal Stadium academy and planned a conspiracy to take revenge.

Sushil Kumar - The key conspirator

Tensions between the victim and Sushil Kumar started when the latter asked the 27-year-old wrestler to vacate his house in Model Town in Delhi. The young wrestler, along with another tenant, refused to do so and that hurt Sushil Kumar's ego, according to the chargesheet.

Sushil further learned that the same wrestler was using the help of more wrestlers from Chhatrasal Stadium to keep track of Sushil Kumar's whereabouts and activities. According to the chargesheet, it was at this point that Sushil hatched a plan to re-establish his supremacy and show that he was not scared of the young wrestler. He planned to use physical strength to show that he was not intimidated by the young wrestlers.

The chargesheet has booked 13 people, including Sushil Kumar, under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have also listed screenshots from a one-minute video recorded near the basketball court at Chhatrasal Stadium as evidence, where Sushil Kumar can be seen with a rod in his hand along with two co-conspirators. There are also 155 prosecution witnesses listed on the chargesheet.

The two-time Olympic medallist was on the run since the murder of Sagar Rana following a brawl on May 4. pic.twitter.com/dtebSRAaj8 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 22, 2021

After being on the run for a few days, Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 22 by the Delhi Police and subsequently transferred to the Tihar Jail.

