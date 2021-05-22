Delhi Police nabs 2-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in Chhatrasal murder case - Reports  

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar, who were absconding in the wrestler Sagar Rana murder case, have been arrested by Delhi Police in Punjab on Saturday. According to reports in Dainik Jagran, proceedings have started to bring both of them to New Delhi so they can be questioned.

The decorated grappler has been accused of participating in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of former junior national wrestling champion Rana on the night of May 4. While Rana lost his life, his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar were injured. Both victims stated that they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar that night.

Earlier, a Delhi court issued non-bailable warrants against Sushil Kumar and several others after a lookout notice was put out against the absconders. Delhi Police also announced a cash reward of Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 50,000 for information on Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar respectively.

Sushil Kumar's bail plea rejected by local court

The local court also rejected Sushil Kumar's anticipatory bail plea last week. In the bail plea, Sushil Kumar stated that attempts are being made to defame and tarnish his image publicly. An FIR was registered for murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy against Sushil Kumar.

It is alleged that Sushil Kumar and his associates brutally assaulted Sagar Rana and his friends at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises that night over the vacancy of a flat that the decorated wrestler owns in the Model Town area.

Black day for Indian sporting fraternity

With Sushil Kumar’s arrest, it is indeed a black day in the Indian sporting fraternity. The wrestler rose to prominence in 2008 when he won the bronze medal at the Beijing Games. Four years later, Sushil Kumar updated his medal tally with a London Olympics silver medal. He didn’t compete at the 2016 Rio Games.

Regarding the Tokyo Olympics, however, Sushil Kumar didn’t participate at the Asian Qualifiers in Almaty citing lack of preparation. Following that, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) didn’t include him in the Indian contingent for the World Qualifiers in Bulgaria earlier this month.