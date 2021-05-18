Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar files anticipatory bail plea in Chhatrasal brawl case

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who became embroiled in an alleged murder case, has put in an application for an anticipatory bail plea, according to reports in news agency ANI. The 37-year-old is named as an accused in a reportedly fatal brawl that led to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana.

The incident took place on May 4 at the Chhatrasal Stadium premises in New Delhi. While Rana lost his life, two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers. The victims have told police that Sushil was present when the incident took place.

Earlier, Delhi Police had issued a non-bailable warrant against Sushil Kumar and also announced a cash price of Rs. 1 lakh for giving concrete information on him. The decorated wrestler has been on the run since the FIR was lodged against him a day after the incident. Another cash reward of Rs 50,000 has also been issued for the arrest of his associate Ajay Kumar.

According to reports, Sushil Kumar went to Haridwar and then Rishikesh. He spent some time at an ashram in Haridwar before moving to Dehli and is constantly playing with his locations in Haryana. It is also learnt that the clash happened over vacating a flat which Sushil Kumar reportedly owns in the Model Town Area.

Sushil Kumar didn't participate in Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

Meanwhile, the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist and 2012 silver medallist was not included in the Indian team that took part in the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia earlier this month. He also didn’t participate in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty in April, citing lack of preparations.

One of the poster boys of Indian wrestling, Sushil Kumar's image has been tarnished by his alleged involvement in the murder case.

Sushil ended India's 56-year Olympic medal drought in wrestling when he bagged the bronze in 2008. He upped his performance four years later in London when he took the silver medal after losing the final bout against Japanese Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu.