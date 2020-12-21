Bray Wyatt sends out a cryptic tweet after being set on fire by Randy Orton at WWE TLC 2020

TLC 2020 saw one of the most bizarre endings in WWE history as Randy Orton vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match main-evented the show. Randy Orton won the match after The Fiend caught fire outside the ring. However, things didn't end there as The Viper had more in store for the former Universal Champion.

Orton went on to pour gasoline all over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and then, in a shocking turn of events, set him on fire. The PPV ended with Randy Orton making his way to the back while looking at The Fiend's burning body inside the ring.

Bray Wyatt has now sent out a cryptic tweet following his loss at WWE TLC 2020. In the tweet, Bray Wyatt said "thank you" with a circle, probably representing the circle of life. The picture attached is of a cocoon, indicating that Bray Wyatt/The Fiend might come back in a new form soon.

What happened in the Firefly Inferno Match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton?

The unique stipulation of a Firefly Inferno match had the fans talking and discussing as to what could actually happen in the main event of TLC 2020. As it turned out, this was a typical "Inferno match" but instead of the ring being set on fire, there were flames in the surrounding area including a few poles. In a way, the entire ThunderDome was on fire and that proved to be a great visual.

