Was Bryce Hall arrested for drug possession?

YouTuber Bryce Hall and a member of his TikTok collab Sway House, Jaden Hossler, were arrested on Drug Possession Charges on May 25, 2020. The duo was kept overnight in Lee County, Texas, while on a cross-country trip across the United States amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Both were released on bail the following morning.

Bryce Hall issued an apology through a letter published on People on June 23, 2020. In the letter, Hall expressed his regret for the arrest and said that he was dedicated to change:

"Sitting in that jail cell for a day, I had so much time to think. I thought about how much I had let my mom down. As a single mom, she worked really hard to raise me and has always been my number one supporter through everything — including my screw-ups. I knew that if I had listened to her 100 percent, I wouldn’t have ended up there," Bryce Hall wrote.

Bryce Hall dropped a hint before his arrest

Bryce Hall and his Twitter collab 'Sway Boys' are no strangers to controversy. The group is known for fabricating controversies, making diss tracks, and engaging in social media feuds. A day before he was arrested in Texas, Bryce hall posted a cryptic tweet and hinted at doing something that would seek public attention:

'it’s almost time to break the internet again,' Bryce Hall tweeted.

it’s almost time to break the internet again — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 24, 2020

An article from Insider later claimed that after his arrest, Bryce Hall became one of the most searched people on the internet as per Google Trends - which raises suspicion if the crime was committed on purpose to get arrested and gain popularity on the internet.

Bryce Hall is one of the most recent additions to the celebrity boxing circuit. He is expected to fight Austin McBroom on the 'Battle of the Platforms' fight card, scheduled to take place on June 12, 2021. The card will feature several YouTuber vs TikToker fights and Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom will serve as the headliner.