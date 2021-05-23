What are all the other fights on the Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall fight card featuring YouTubers vs TikTokers?

Billed as 'The Battle of Platforms', the YouTubers vs TikTokers fight card will feature seven boxing bouts. The card is set to be headlined by social media sensations Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom.

The organizers of the event, Social Gloves, have confirmed that the highly-anticipated clash of influencers is slated for Saturday, June 12. The pay-per-view event will go down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is the same venue where the forthcoming Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul clash will take place.

Performances from DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, Trippie Redd, and more will be aired live during the event broadcast. Fans can catch the action live on the LiveXLive platform. Tickets to attend the event in person are available on Ticketmaster.com.

With a couple of fights yet to materialize, Social Gloves has announced the following fights on the undercard of Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall:

Undercard for the Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall fight card

YouTuber Tanner Fox, best known for being a stunt scooter rider, will square off against 'The Hype House' member Ryland Storms.

Jarvis Khattri, owner of the FaZe Jarvis YouTube channel, will battle it out against dancer/choreographer Michael Le, famously known as JustMaiko on TikTok.

YouTube vlogger/musician DDG steps up to fight Ohio native Nate Wyatt, who has amassed a massive following of 5.6M fans on TikTok.

Jake Paul's former adversary Deji Olatunji, brother of the YouTuber KSI, will lock horns with TikTok star Vinnie Hacker.

Another of 'The Problem Child's' former foes, Loui Al-Fakhri, who goes by the monicker AnEsonGib on YouTube, is ready to fight 23-year-old TikTok sensation Taylor Holder.

Check out the official poster for the YouTubers vs TikTokers fight card below:

Bryce Hall expects preposterous compensation to fight Austin McBroom

In an interview with NoJumper on TikTok, Bryce Hall said he would receive around $5 million to enter the ring on June 12. Additionally, Hall expects a whopping $1million if he knocks out Austin McBroom.

“So, I’m getting 4% of pay-per-view sales, then $5 million as soon as I step in the ring and then a $1M knockout bonus," said Bryce Hall.

Unfortunately for purists of the sport, this alone affirms that mere prowess isn't sufficient to sell boxing pay-per-views.

Is your expectations greater than being a 21 year old worth more than $10m? If so, you must be worth more! I’d love to know! Thx for the feed back xoxo https://t.co/IvyTR9p44k — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 19, 2021