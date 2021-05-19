Fact check: Has Bryce Hall been hospitalized following a car crash?

A hoax website called Channel46News recently spread rumors about Bryce Hall's involvement in a car crash. Contrary to the fraudulent reports, the TikTok sensation is doing just fine and has been actively posting on social media.

Channel46News.com appears to be a prank website that allows users to create hoax posts in a breaking news story format. One such story recently fueled speculation that Bryce Hall was the victim of a vehicular accident while driving. Furthermore, the website claims that the YouTube star lost his life in the crash.

However, we can confirm that Bryce Hall wasn't injured in an accident. The 21-year-old was recently in attendance at the Hall vs McBroom press conference nine hours ago. The event took a turn for the worse after a brawl erupted. Check out the social media star's confrontation with Austin McBroom below:

Fellow YouTuber KSI posted a snap of the physical scuffle and took a jab at Bryce Hall. The TikTok star had previously called out the Brit for a potential fight.

In response to KSI, Bryce Hall tweeted a callout directed at the YouTuber for a fight in 2021:

"Yeah I'm perfectly fine! thanks for asking! let’s make it happen? tayler vs deji and me vs you! after we drop our opponents june 12th of course," wrote Bryce Hall.

yeah im perfectly fine! thanks for asking! let’s make it happen? tayler vs deji and me vs you! after we drop our opponents june 12th of course https://t.co/hUMCy5DckP — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 19, 2021

Bryce Hall is expecting a massive payout for the Austin McBroom fight

Staunch combat sports fans might despise celebrity boxing bouts, but such matchups draw many eyeballs to the sport. The YouTubers vs. TikTokers fight card, slated for June 12, proves that boxing prowess alone does not sell pay-per-view events.

In an interview with NoJumper on TikTok, Bryce Hall claimed he would receive around $5 million to enter the ring on June 12. Additionally, Hall expects an extra $1million if he knocks out Austin McBroom.

Speaking about his pay structure for the fight, Bryce Hall said:

“So, I’m getting 4% of pay-per-view sales, then $5 million as soon as I step in the ring and then a $1M knockout bonus."

The massive profits grossed by celebrity boxing matchups can be accredited to the commotion and hype surrounding such events.