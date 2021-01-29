"Rent free in his head": KSI responds to Jake Paul's callout for a boxing match

Popular YouTuber Jeje "KSI" Olatunji recently came up with a witty response to Jake Paul's series of public callouts for a boxing match.
Of late, Jake Paul has been taking to social media to throw shade at KS. He claimed that the British YouTuber is scared to step in the ring with him.
Jake Paul took the feud up a notch by referring to KSI as a "b*tch."
Jake Paul seems to be actively looking for a bout with KSI. He's mocked KSI for his "excuses" and even offers to fight him in London.
KSI responded subtly with this tweet:
With a fight against Ben Askren on the horizon for Jake Paul, it looks like he's already set his eyes on his next opponent. All signs seem to be pointing towards a KSI bout taking place at some point in the future.
Twitter responds to Jake Paul vs KSI
In 2019, KSI had squared off against Jake Paul's elder brother, Logan Paul, and had emerged victorious in a memorable bout. Logan Paul is currently preparing himself to face off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.
KSI has remained tight-lipped on his boxing career, currently focusing on his music instead.
These developments might give KSI's boxing career a new lease of life. A bout with Jake Paul would definitely stir up a lot of hype for fans of the YouTubers.
Fans took to Twitter to discuss this potential match up. Here's what they had to say:
Most fans came out in support of KSI and praised him for being sensible. A fight with Jake Paul seems highly unlikely right now. The UK is serving a national lockdown currently. A fight would be a surprise after the pandemic frenzy calms down.
Jake Paul has been grabbing headlines with callouts to UFC fighters like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Dillon Danis.
He was recently spotted training with MMA star Jorge Masvidal, who seems to be imparting precious knowledge to Paul. It seems like Jake Paul is desperate to try these new moves and has currently locked on KSI.
Published 29 Jan 2021, 00:02 IST