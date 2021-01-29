"Rent free in his head": KSI responds to Jake Paul's callout for a boxing match

Popular YouTuber Jeje "KSI" Olatunji recently came up with a witty response to Jake Paul's series of public callouts for a boxing match.

Of late, Jake Paul has been taking to social media to throw shade at KS. He claimed that the British YouTuber is scared to step in the ring with him.

Jake Paul took the feud up a notch by referring to KSI as a "b*tch."

& KSI we can do an exhibition..we don’t need to go through the whole license process



Anywhere. Anytime. Any place.



I’ll do it in London so you can have all your fans there & u can be the A-side😁



No one will remember who was A-Side when I turn you into a meme



No excuses now😁 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Jake Paul seems to be actively looking for a bout with KSI. He's mocked KSI for his "excuses" and even offers to fight him in London.

KSI responded subtly with this tweet:

Rent free in his head lmao — KSI (@KSI) January 28, 2021

With a fight against Ben Askren on the horizon for Jake Paul, it looks like he's already set his eyes on his next opponent. All signs seem to be pointing towards a KSI bout taking place at some point in the future.

Twitter responds to Jake Paul vs KSI

In 2019, KSI had squared off against Jake Paul's elder brother, Logan Paul, and had emerged victorious in a memorable bout. Logan Paul is currently preparing himself to face off against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

KSI has remained tight-lipped on his boxing career, currently focusing on his music instead.

These developments might give KSI's boxing career a new lease of life. A bout with Jake Paul would definitely stir up a lot of hype for fans of the YouTubers.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss this potential match up. Here's what they had to say:

Ksi also knows theres a worldwide pandemic and has his priorities straight — Genna (@Genna_xox) January 28, 2021

imagine thinking you're a good boxer by beating a basketball player — TheChaoticRaven (@TheChaoticRaven) January 28, 2021

Just gonna leave this here from the official uk government website pic.twitter.com/Eiw8FApFx4 — leemcl12 (@leemcleish1) January 28, 2021

KSI ain’t afraid of you. there’s a worldwide pandemic going on. what do you not understand? — North Purzuh (@purzh) January 28, 2021

add ksi to the club pic.twitter.com/2Zp8f0GATT — medium jake paul (@cspensley4) January 28, 2021

This needs to happen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dCkKpvqERU — Danny (11-7)😔 (14-4)😈🔥 (@danlopez015) January 28, 2021

Unlike you, JJ takes this pandemic seriously. The UK is in a full lockdown and gyms are shut. You’re just mad because JJ doesn’t need you to stay relevant but you need him. A side always. — Sidemen Updates (@sidemenupdated) January 28, 2021

Tables have turned... YOU need KSI to stay relevant😭😭 cry me a river — Out Of Context Sidemen (@No_Context_SDMN) January 28, 2021

1. the UK is under national lockdown so technically you can’t go out especially the situation JJ is in and where he lives.

2. KSI is a showman and a celebrity, he wants to fight in front of a sold out crowd because that’s what he wants and deserves. he started this youtube boxing — A 🅴 (@abhiwrld) January 28, 2021

Most fans came out in support of KSI and praised him for being sensible. A fight with Jake Paul seems highly unlikely right now. The UK is serving a national lockdown currently. A fight would be a surprise after the pandemic frenzy calms down.

Jake Paul has been grabbing headlines with callouts to UFC fighters like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Dillon Danis.

He was recently spotted training with MMA star Jorge Masvidal, who seems to be imparting precious knowledge to Paul. It seems like Jake Paul is desperate to try these new moves and has currently locked on KSI.