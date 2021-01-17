KSI's "Don't Play" competes with Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" on Spotify

Olajide "KSI" Olatunji is competing with Olivia Rodrigo on Spotify for the top spot on the United Kingdom Top 50 list.

KSI released a new song called "Don't Play" in collaboration with Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals on Friday. It's clearly doing well as it has hit second place on the United Kingdom Spotify's Top 50 list. The only song ahead of "Don't Play" is Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License", which was also released in early January.

Though it's not official, the two artists seem to be competing for the top spot, which could very well be won by KSI if he keeps on track. Considering the song hasn't been out long, KSI will likely take the spot with Anne-Marie.

The group collaboration also dropped a music video to go with the song. The video follows Anne-Marie as the main protagonist, who gets bullied. This leads her to training with KSI's character, and she becomes a skilled fighter to ultimately win out in the end.

The fighting background of KSI and Anne-Marie within Don't Play

Both artists on the track have real fighting backgrounds of their own. Anne-Maria, the protagonist in the video, is a black belt in Shotokan karate, which she started when she was just nine years old.

With her black belt, she went on to win two golds in the 2002 Funakoshi Shotokan Karate Association World Championships, a silver in another competition in 2007, and finally gold at a United Kingdom National Championship.

Of course, Anne-Marie went on to start a career in the music industry, and she credits some of her teachings and discipline in Karate with how successful she has been in the industry.

KSI is also someone who now has a very famous background in boxing. While he hasn't won any official championships, KSI does have some real fight experience under his belt.

He had amateur fights against Joe Weller and Logan Paul, the latter of which garnered plenty of attention. Logan Paul and KSI had a second rematch, which was fought as a professional match, and KSI won through a split decision.

Those fights have now influenced the way YouTuber fights are promoted. Logan Paul and Jake Paul are both slated to fight in the coming months, with the latter fighting Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in February.