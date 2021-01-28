"He is scared of me": Jake Paul on a possible fight with KSI

Jake Paul has uploaded a new YouTube video in which he talks about fighting Olajide "KSI" Olatunji.

As a way to get his audience up to speed on current events, Jake Paul gave a summary of his plans in the video. He didn't waste much time before explaining why a fight with KSI still hasn't happened.

He said:

"Where do we start? KSI man. This guy is scared of me. He is legitimately scared."

Jake is keen on fighting KSI as soon as possible, especially as his career could be taking off. He cited the reason for KSI backing down as concern or sanctions over COVID-19.

While those two aspects are both very real, Jake Paul believes that KSI is simply using them as an excuse to avoid him in a fight. In Jake's opinion, the lockdown is the best time to train for an upcoming fight.

"Now is the best time to fight KSI. Like, go train in a gym since you can't do anything else. You can't go out to eat, you can't go out to a movie. Train. Now is the best time to train KSI."

Jake Paul also revealed that KSI wants to go on tour for his music when COVID-19 slows down, which could be a major reason why he's not fighting.

"I really don't know what KSI is doing. I doubt that fight is ever going to happen."

A future Jake Paul fight with KSI and the upcoming Ben Askren fight

Jake Paul seemed fairly confident that KSI wouldn't fight at the end of his talk, but it could also be bait.

Regardless, Jake said that he will continue to improve his skills by fighting real MMA stars and boxers. Once he gets good enough, he doesn't want to turn back and fight KSI or other YouTubers.

However, Jake Paul did clarify that he still wants to fight KSI right now. Whether the fight will happen is now up to KSI.

Even without KSI, Jake Paul still has an upcoming fight with Ben Askren in April. The insults between the two have already started, and Jake will surely put on a show before the fight begins.