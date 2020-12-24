Bellator boss Scott Coker backs Jake Paul to KO Ben Askren

Bellator boss Scott Coker is backing Jake Paul to KO Ben Askren in their boxing match that is said to be taking place early next year.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren could take place in March 2021

As we had previously reported, a fight between YouTube superstar Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren is likely to transpire in March 2021.

The belief is that Jake Paul will face Ben Askren in a professional boxing bout on March 28th, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. The bout is purportedly being promoted by social media and entertainment platform Triller in association with boxing icon Mike Tyson’s ‘Legends Only League’ sports league.

Scott Coker believes Jake Paul will KO Ben Askren in a boxing match

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Bellator MMA President Scott Coker claimed to know who would win a boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Coker backed Paul to KO Askren in a boxing match but suggested that an MMA fight between them would be a different story. Coker stated –

“I already know who’s gonna win that one…Ben’s a wrestler. Let’s put it that way, right? So I think he gets knocked out in a boxing fight. But in an MMA fight, it’s a different story.”

Earlier this year, the combat sports world was abuzz with speculation regarding the possibility of Jake Paul and Logan Paul competing in Bellator MMA. However, neither of the Paul brothers has signed on for an MMA fight yet.

On that note, Scott Coker had words of high praise for both Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul. Coker indicated that the Paul brothers can compete in both boxing and MMA. He explained that Jake Paul is indeed a ‘real wrestler’ and has now added boxing skills to his arsenal.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Coker continued that they have boxing and wrestling skills. He added that now all they have to do is learn anti-Jiu-Jitsu techniques like the ones Ken Shamrock and Frank Shamrock used to teach in the early days before MMA broke out as a mainstream sport.

Reiterating his belief that the Paul brothers could perform well in the sport of MMA, Coker insinuated that once they take the aforementioned steps, they will be fine in an MMA fight.

Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm in 2020

Logan Paul, KSI, Deji, and other YouTube stars/internet personalities have garnered a considerable amount of attention with their white-collar boxing matches and professional boxing ventures.

However, it is Jake Paul who has truly broken through as a huge star in the combat sports world in 2020, particularly after his vicious KO win over former NBA player Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event’s undercard.

Wow!



Jake Paul scored a highlight reel knockout on Nate Robinson and then called out Conor McGregor 😳 pic.twitter.com/l31pktaWiY — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 30, 2020

Demian Maia gets the tap!



He executes the rear-naked choke to perfection.



A master of his craft. 👊#UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/iIP3znoA1L — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 26, 2019

While Jake Paul called out several high-profile fighters to face him in a professional boxing match, it’s Ben Askren who’s seemingly going to face Paul in his next fight. Ben Askren hasn’t competed in a professional combat sports match since his third-round submission loss to Demian Maia in October 2019. Askren retired from MMA in November 2019.