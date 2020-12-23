Chael Sonnen claims to know that Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in March 2021

MMA legend Chael Sonnen has taken to his official social media account to reveal that he’s been told that Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in March 2021.

Chael Sonnen claims Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren first and then face Dillon Danis

‘The American Gangster’ Chael Sonnen has put forth a tweet that features what appears to be a promotional poster for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. The belief is that the fight will be a professional boxing matchup.

As noted in the poster, Jake Paul will face Ben Askren on March 28th, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. The plan is for Paul to fight Askren first and then move on to the much-discussed fight against long-time rival Dillon Danis.

The promotional poster featured logos of the social media platform Triller and Mike Tyson’s 'Legends Only League' promotion respectively.

One ought to note that Paul’s last fight took place on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event’s undercard, and was featured on Triller and associated with Tyson’s business venture. Chael Sonnen’s tweet regarding Jake Paul’s future fights read as follows:

“. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word.... I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.”

Jake Paul made a huge statement with his professional boxing bouts in 2020

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul are widely recognized for their success as YouTube stars and internet personalities. The Paul brothers have notably expanded their sphere of influence into the mainstream pop culture realm as well, particularly with their budding acting careers in Hollywood.

The Paul brothers gained global notoriety for their white-collar boxing matches against fellow YouTube stars KSI and KSI’s younger brother Deji.

Furthermore, Jake Paul took his combat sports career one step further this year by crossing over into the sphere of professional boxing.

Facing fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib in a professional boxing match in January 2020, Jake Paul made a huge statement by dominating the matchup. Paul went on to showcase his ever-evolving pugilistic skills and vaunted KO power by beating AnEsonGib via first-round TKO.

Following this, Jake Paul’s second professional boxing bout featured him facing former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-headlining fight of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event. Paul once again put on an acoomplished performance, besting Robinson via second-round KO.

Ben Askren retired from MMA last year but hasn’t closed the door on a potential comeback

Once regarded as one of the best fighters in the world, Ben Askren suffered the first loss of his professional MMA career when he faced Jorge Masvidal in July 2019.

In a fight that officially lasted for only five seconds, Askren got viciously knocked out with a flying knee courtesy of UFC megastar Masvidal.

The aftermath of this fight saw Askren competing just once – losing via third-round submission to Demian Maia in October 2019. Askren proceeded to announce his retirement from the sport of MMA in November 2019.

The former Olympic wrestler - who’s considered as one of the best grapplers to ever compete in MMA - subsequently underwent surgical procedures to recover from recurring hip injury issues. Askren has lately clarified, however, that he hasn’t closed the door on a potential comeback to MMA.