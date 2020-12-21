'Giving him a taste of his own medicine' - Jake Paul justifies insulting Conor McGregor's partner Dee Devlin

YouTube megastar Jake Paul has doubled down on his jibe at Conor McGregor, asserting that he doesn’t regret making derogatory statements about McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin.

Jake Paul noted that Conor McGregor and his training partner Dillon Danis have taken personal shots at their rivals in the past.

Paul suggested that he’s surprised by people getting offended over his comments. He noted that McGregor and Danis have a long history of getting personal with their rivals.

Jake Paul suggests that he’s giving Conor McGregor a taste of his own medicine

Jake Paul was questioned by TMZ Sports about his views on whether he crossed the line by speaking about UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin. Paul responded:

“I don’t give a f**k. He (Conor McGregor) spoke on Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) wife. He said Khabib’s wife looks like a towel.”

Additionally, in response to the reporter noting that Conor McGregor has a "history" of taking personal jibes at his rivals, Jake Paul said:

“Yeah, that’s what I’m saying. So now he’s getting a taste of his own medicine. And now all of a sudden, people are b**thurt (and saying that) I’m going too far. F**k off. This is the fight game. Like why are people being b****es now all of a sudden. You know, same with Dillon Danis. They’ve said f***ed up sh** about religion, Khabib’s religion; F**k those guys.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor in a professional boxing match

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul are popular YouTube stars who’ve gained a significant amount of popularity in mainstream popular culture as well with their acting projects and other business ventures.

The Paul brothers and fellow YouTube stars such as KSI and Deji have crossed over into white-collar boxing matches over the past two to three years. These celebrity boxing events turned out to be quite successful, particularly from a financial standpoint.

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January, besting AnEsonGib via first-round TKO. Paul then fought former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-headlining bout of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event this November.

Paul bested Robinson impressively via second-round KO. Following this, Jake Paul has repeatedly taken shots at Conor McGregor, as well as several other combat sports and non-combat sports personalities.

Jake Paul notably released a video on social media wherein he insulted Conor McGregor, McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin, and UFC President Dana White.

Many in the MMA community, including Conor McGregor’s longtime rival Nate Diaz, have condemned Jake Paul’s statements. However, Conor McGregor himself is yet to respond to Paul’s comments.