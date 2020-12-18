UFC Welterweight Stephen Thompson has said that Jake and Logan Paul are 'not worthy' to share the ring with the legends of combat sports.

YouTube star Jake Paul has been grabbing headlines for incessantly calling out former UFC Champion Conor McGregor in a series of videos targeting the Irishman. Jake Paul's brother, Logan, is also set to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in February 2021.

Stephen Thompson thinks the Paul brothers haven't earned the right to step into the ring with elite fighters

While speaking to reporters at UFC Vegas 17 virtual media day, former UFC Welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson claimed that he would crush Jake Paul in a fight, and added that the Paul brothers do not deserve to share the ring with elite fighters.

"I would crush Jake Paul, for one. As an athlete, it doesn't make sense... They are just not worthy to step into the cage or in the ring with these guys, these guys that they are gonna be fighting. Not worthy," said Thompson.

Stephen Thompson, however, agreed that their blatant callouts don't take away their hard work on YouTube which has made them successful on the platform. The 37-year-old stated that the Paul brothers need to be appreciated from a business sense, but they haven't earned the right to step into the ring with the elite fighters.

"You gotta take your hat off to these Jake and Logan Paul. These guys are making some money, they are making moves, so hats off to them in the business aspect, but the athlete in me is like why is this even happening, they don't even deserve it. You gotta earn the right to step into the ring with these legends."

While it is confirmed that Logan Paul will fight Floyd Mayweather in February 2021, his brother Jake has been infamously calling out Conor McGregor for a fight.

Thompson had earlier also stated that Jake Paul wouldn't stand a chance against McGregor if the fight ever transpires.

Advertisement

'Wonderboy' is set to headline UFC Vegas 17 against Geoff Neal on December 19. He is currently ranked No. on the UFC Welterweight rankings, and would be hoping to get back into the title picture with a win against Neal.

How good does #UFCVegas17 look this Saturday!?



👊 Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

💥 Jose Aldo vs Marlon Vera

💪 Marcin Tybura vs Greg Hardy

🔥 Anthony Pettis vs Alex Morono pic.twitter.com/RpagImIiMV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 15, 2020

Do you agree with Stephen Thompson's comments on the Paul brothers? Let us know in the comments section below!