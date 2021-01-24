Jake Paul announces the date of his next fight on social media

Jake Paul has finally announced when he is expected to step back into the boxing ring. The 23-year-old YouTuber revealed that he will mark his return on 17 April 2021, however, there is no word on his opponent, as of now.

Paul took to his Twitter account to announce the date of his next fight.

APRIL 17TH WATCH ME FIGHT LIVE ON @triller



😈😈😈 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

According to Jake Paul, the fight will be streamed live on Triller, which is an American video-making platform.

Paul had previously tweeted that the fight will take place on 10 April, but the 23-year-old corrected himself and noted that he will fight a week later.

Jake Paul has been constantly callingout UFC superstar Conor McGregor for a boxing fight, but it seems as though that the Irishman is not interested in making the fight happen. Now that 'The Notorious' has lost his fight against Dustin Poirier, it will be worth noting if Paul continues to clamor for a McGregor fight or not.

A glance at Jake Paul's boxing career

'The Problem Child' first competed in a white-collar boxing match against fellow YouTuber Deji in 2018, and won the fight via TKO in the fifth round. Paul turned professional right after and fought another YouTuber 'AnEsonGib', whom he defeated in the opening round of the fight.

Jake Paul then scored an impressive win against former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV. He knocked out Robinson in the first round. Since then, Paul continued taking digs at Conor McGregor and his teammate Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul leveled Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/lOKfVGgqn7 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 29, 2020

Paul will now return to action on April 17 against a "mysterious opponent" whose identity has not been revealed. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul stated that he may announce his new challenger next week.

"We’ve been talking to a lot of people. Hopefully, we’re gonna be able to announce the opponent next week," said Jake Paul.