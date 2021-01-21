Jake Paul announces that he will face mystery pro boxer on April 17

Jake Paul announced that he would face a mystery pro boxer on April 10th. Paul later seemingly corrected himself and tweeted that the fight will transpire on April 17th.

YouTube superstar and internet personality Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020, defeating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib via first-round TKO. Paul then faced former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-headlining bout of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event in November 2020.

Jake Paul defeated Robinson via second-round KO. Paul, via Triller Live, has now revealed when his next fight will take place:

“Here we go. I’m fighting with Triller and the Triller Fight Club, Snoop Dogg commentating, huge musical performances – things that we can’t even name yet – Massive people on the undercard, April 10th.”

“So, April 10th, it is going down. We are going for the biggest PPV event ever. That’s the goal. I’m so, so excited. That is 80 days away from now. So, it’s gonna come up fast. And, you know, there’s a bunch of people that we’re trying to lock down as opponents. And I wanna fight like a real fighter. So that’s what we’ve sort of been working on. But it’s crazy because once you start to actually go into contracts with a lot of these people, such as Dillon Danis, they don’t actually want to sign the contract. They don’t actually want to like, get down to business. They’re scared. They’re scared!”

Jake Paul has been involved in a war of words with Dillon Danis over the past few years and has also repeatedly challenged Danis’ training partner, MMA legend and UFC icon Conor McGregor, to a pro boxing match.

Jake Paul could reveal the identity of his opponent next week

Jake Paul

Jake Paul indicated that the name of his mystery pro boxer opponent could be revealed as early as next week:

Advertisement

“So, we’ve been talking to a lot of people. Hopefully, we’re gonna be able to announce the opponent next week. But these MMA fighters, they don’t want the smoke. Hey, seriously, they don’t want the smoke! Conor (McGregor), look. This is your last chance, Conor. If it’s not you, that $50 million offer goes away…But, McGregor, that offer’s gonna go away. So, this is sort of your last chance. Obviously, you know, people are saying, ‘oh, you don’t need $50 million’. But that’s the highest you’ve ever been offered for a fight. So, this is sort of your last chance. Otherwise, you know, we’re gonna move on and get a different opponent. Obviously, Dillon Danis is faking a knee injury and doesn’t wanna fight me. He wants to fight until the summer. But the date’s April 10th. That’s when it’s going down. That’s when it’s popping off.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription; Video courtesy: Triller via TMZ Sports)

Jake Paul later tweeted that the fight would take place on April 17th.