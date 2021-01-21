'He seems like a confused little kid to me' - Conor McGregor talks about fighting Jake Paul

Conor McGregor has weighed in on Jake Paul’s recent call-outs of him. McGregor asserted that Paul ‘seems like a confused little kid’ to him.

McGregor is considered one of the biggest combat sports stars of all time and is a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. On the other hand, Jake Paul is regarded as one of the most successful YouTube stars and internet personalities in the world today. Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and holds a pro boxing record of two wins and no losses.

Jake Paul has lately been challenging several top MMA fighters to face him in a professional boxing match. One of the biggest names Paul has called out is Conor McGregor. Paul has directed extremely personal jibes at McGregor and McGregor’s longtime partner Dee Devlin. Speaking to BT Sport, Conor McGregor suggested that a potential fight against Jake Paul isn’t currently on his radar:

“You know, it is what it is. We’ll see what happens, you know. He seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest. Now he’s willing to get in, you know, so I don’t know what’ll happen. It’s not on the radar at the minute with the young lad. I know I have a teammate that; him and Dillon (Danis) have been (going) back and forth, so you never know. But I’m excited to see, you know, fair play to them. Fair play to the Logan (Paul) guy getting in with Floyd (Mayweather). I’m excited to see how that goes. Floyd looks a bit fat, I mean, I just – It’s a mad little scene at the minute, isn’t it? But I’m not against it. Any man that is willing to make that walk. You know, all the best to them.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Conor McGregor notably mentioned Jake Paul’s older brother, YouTube megastar Logan Paul. The Notorious One expressed his excitement for Logan Paul’s exhibition boxing match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing matchup will take place on February 20th.

Conor McGregor has time and again been praised for his business acumen

Conor McGregor is one of the most successful sportspersons in the world today

Despite the personal jibes and insults directed by Jake Paul at Conor McGregor and his family, McGregor hasn’t wholly shunned a possible fight against him.

In turn, this tactic has led many in the combat sports world to reiterate their respect for Conor McGregor’s pragmatic and unemotional approach to the fight business. McGregor has often been praised for being a brilliant businessperson.

Furthermore, his reactions to Jake Paul’s jibes have once again solidified McGregor as an individual who refuses to let personal differences get in the way of his business and success. Would you like to see Conor McGregor face Jake Paul in a professional boxing match? Sound off in the comments.