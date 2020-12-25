Jake Paul and Logan Paul are two of the biggest internet personalities in the world, right now. After they rose to fame on Vine - an application that was discontinued in 2016 - the Paul brothers focused their attention on creating content on YouTube.

Some have argued that they subsist on controversies to always stay in the headlines, but it goes without saying that the internet stardom of the Paul brothers is colossal.

Both Jake and Logan, individually, have made names for themselves on YouTube, with 43 million subscribers between them on the video-sharing platform.

They have successfully amassed a massive fan base on various social media sites, which presents a strong case of them arguably being the most popular pair of brothers on the internet. However, who is older among the two?

Who's older, Jake Paul or Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is the elder brother of Jake Paul. Logan was born on April 1, 1995, and is almost two years older than Jake, who was born on January 17, 1997. They both grew up in the state of Ohio.

The Paul brothers built their career on the Vine application, which was later discontinued, and that forced them to venture to other platforms on the internet. Jake even turned his focus to acting and frequently appeared on Disney Channel's show, Bizaardvark, from which he was fired two years later.

Logan, on the other hand, was one of the most influential content creators on Vine. A significant number of his loyal fan base continued following him when he switched to YouTube after Vine closed down permanently.

Jake and Logan have been a subject of controversy throughout their careers, especially the latter, although he has repaired his reputation over the past couple of years. However, his younger brother Jake, is currently grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Paul brothers' boxing careers

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have competed in professional boxing, but not against professional boxers. In 2018, following two white-collar boxing matches where Logan and Jake battled fellow YouTubers, KSI and Deji, the Paul brothers started competing professionally.

The next year, Logan fought KSI in a professional boxing match, which he lost via split decision. Meanwhile, Jake made his professional debut against AnEsonGib, a YouTuber whom Jake knocked out in the first round.

The 23-year-old YouTube star competed in his second professional boxing match opposite former NBA star, Nate Robinson on the under card of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV. Jake delivered a stellar performance against Robinson, knocking him out in round two.

It was recently announced that Logan will be facing the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match in February, 2021. In the meantime, Jake has been relentlessly calling out UFC superstar Conor McGregor, but the Irish fighter has yet to respond.

The 23-year-old has also been throwing shade at McGregor's teammate Dillon Dannis and former UFC star Ben Askren. At this moment, it appears that Jake will be competing in his third professional fight against Askren in March, 2021.