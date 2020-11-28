Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. payday

We are mere hours away from Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., which is perhaps the most anticipated boxing bout in recent memory.

The excitement for Mike Tyson’s return is so high that the PPV has broken the pre-sale fight records.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

While ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion, ‘Captain Hook’ Roy Jones Jr. was crowned a champion in four different weight categories.

Both boxers, needless to say, are well past their primes and have entered their 50s.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the boxing bout is set up to be a mellow affair with no knockout allowed. No official winner will be announced and if either Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr. get cut, the fight will be stopped.

Even the 8 rounds will be 2 minutes each, in essence making this match a 16-minute sparring session.

But such was the impact on the combat sports fraternity that Mike Tyson and Jones Jr. had in their prime that fans are shelling out big money to see them in the ring again.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that both athletes will be walking home with juicy purses after the bout.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole, Mike Tyson is expected to take home USD 10 million for his efforts whereas Jones Jr. will make a cool USD 3 million for his outing.

Hearing that Tyson will make $10 million and Roy Jones +/- $3 million for their exhibition Saturday. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 25, 2020

Tyson, however, has stated on record that he plans to donate his earnings to charity.

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 long years

Tyson last boxed professionally in 2005, thus making a comeback after a gap of 15 years.

His longtime rival Evander Holyfield was speculated to be his opponent for his return but eventually, Roy Jones Jr. was chosen as his dance partner.

The PPV will be co-headlined by YouTuber Jake Paul taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson in the latter’s pro-boxing debut.