Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Live Streaming details, TV Channels and Match Timings

Two of the biggest names in boxing history will go head to head this weekend, as former heavyweight champion 'Iron' Mike Tyson faces four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition boxing match.

The 54-year old Mike Tyson will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2005, when he lost via sixth-round retirement to Kevin McBride. Considered as one of the best heavyweight boxers during his prime, Tyson won his first 37 bouts and held the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles. Tyson holds wins over Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Frank Bruno, and Buster Mathis Jr.

Standing opposite Tyson will be the 51-year old Jones Jr., whose last appearance inside a boxing ring was back in 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon for the WBU cruiserweight championship. Jones is a four-division boxing champion, with world title reigns at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. Jones also holds wins over James Toney, Bernard Hopkins, Felix Trinidad, and Antonio Tarver.

How Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. came to be

In April of 2020, Mike Tyson appeared on an Instagram interview with Rapper T.I. and spoke about wanting to return to the ring for exhibition and charity bouts. Not long after, Tyson began to release videos of himself training for his impending comeback. In the videos, the 54-year old Tyson looked like he was in excellent shape and was still devastatingly strong and quick.

For weeks, various names including former UFC champion Tito Ortiz and former rival Evander Holyfield were floated around as possible opponents for Tyson's in-ring return.

In July, it was revealed that former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. had signed on to face Tyson in an exhibition bout.

The bout was originally scheduled to take place on September 12th at the Dignity Health and Sports Park in California. The event was eventually moved to November 28th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

What are the rules for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout?

With Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. both in their 50s', a special ruleset has been put in place for the eight-round exhibition contest:

Instead of three-minute rounds, Tyson and Jones Jr. will compete in two-minute rounds.

Tyson and Jones Jr. will not be wearing any headgear.

Tyson and Jones Jr. will be wearing 12-ounce gloves.

A cut on either fighter will result in the fight being stopped.

No knockouts will be allowed.

There will be no official winner declared.

There will be no official judges to score the bout.

What time does Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. begin?

In India, the preliminary card begins on Sunday, November 29th at 6:30 AM IST, while the main card begins at around 7:30 AM IST.

In the United States, the preliminary card begins on Saturday, November 28th at 8:00 PM ET, while the main card begins at around 9:00 PM ET.

In the United Kingdom, the preliminary card begins on Sunday, November 29th at 1:00 AM GMT, while the main card begins at around 2:00 AM GMT.

Where can I watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on the TV?

In the United States, the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event is available on Pay-Per-View through major cable and satellite providers. The PPV will cost $49.99 USD.

In the United Kingdom, the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office and will cost £19.95 to watch.

Where can I stream Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.?

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. event can be streamed on Triller and FITE.TV for $19.99.

In India, the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight is available on BookMyShow Online for ₹129

Who else is fighting on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card?

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Preliminary Card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones