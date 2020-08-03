Boxing legend Mike Tyson claims he’ll be looking to knockout Roy Jones Jr in the pair's upcoming exhibition bout on September 12.

Initially, the California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster claimed that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones would take part in an exhibition bout and they will not be looking to hurt each other much since it’s an exhibition bout. However, Mike Tyson's recent comments leave no doubt that the man will be as competitive as we've always known him to be when he steps inside the squared circle, probably for the last time in his glorious career.

During a conversation with TMZ, Tyson said that if he finds the opportunity for a knockout, he’s going to pounce at it.

“Hey, if the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” Tyson said.

Another legendary boxer George Foreman, spoke to TMZ about the fight and said that he is concerned about both Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. throwing down at this age because of the many health hazards that the fight poses to the retired boxers. When asked to respond to Foreman’s comments, Mike Tyson said he respects Foreman for being concerned but doesn't see any harm in boxing in his current health condition.

“I don’t know, he wasn’t worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting, so don’t worry about us,” Tyson said. “Tell George I love him for caring. My total dedication is to fighting right now and doing this exhibition. I’m prepared to go eight rounds, I want to show the world. The fighting game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about. I’m not concerned [about getting hurt], we’re both professionals, we know how to handle ourselves, and whatever happens, happens.”