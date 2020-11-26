Mike Tyson claims he will donate most of the $10 million he earns in Roy Jones Jr. fight to charities

We are 2 days away from Mike Tyson’s much-anticipated return to the boxing ring against former four-division boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

IRON MIKE!



For the first time in fifteen years, it’s fight week for @MikeTyson 🥊 pic.twitter.com/ogu8vtACs0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 23, 2020

And while the rules for the bout between the two legends point more towards a ‘hard sparring’ session than a professional boxing match, both boxers are set to take home big purses for their time and effort.

Mike Tyson however, quite opposite to his extravagant and reckless younger self, plans on putting the money to good use.

On a recent podcast with Ariel Helwani, ‘Iron’ Mike was asked about what he plans to do with the USD 10 Million purse he is expected to earn on November 28th.

Mike Tyson stated, “Hey Listen, everything I did, people who have worked for this, everyone is gonna get their money, but most of my stuff is basically for charity.”

He further added, “I haven’t got no 10 million dollars either, it’s all for grassroots charity. Some for my friends in Brooklyn, just all around, the ones that we are associated with.”

Mike Tyson last fought in June 2005 against Kevin McBride, losing the fight after he decided not to continue the bout post the 6th round.

Roy Jones Jr., on the other hand, has been a much more active boxer. He hasfought in four professional bouts since 2016, also securing a unanimous decision win against Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

It is clear that boxing and MMA fans alike are hyped about the Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. bout as it has already, reportedly, broken the PPV Pre-Sale fight record.

Numbers don’t lie. haters are mad they can’t get numbers like this. Saturday is reckoning. @RealRoyJonesJr you better be ready pic.twitter.com/NwwoAty3YY — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Mike Tyson to headline a 4-fight card on November 28th

While Mike Tyson will be headlining the pay-per-view taking on Roy Jones Jr., there are 3 other boxing matches on showcase.

Former NBA star Nate Robinson steps into the ring for the first time as he takes on YouTuber Jake Paul.

Jake is famous YouTuber Logan Paul’s brother and will be appearing in his second professional boxing bout.

Professional boxer Badou Jack also takes on Blake McKernan on the card and former UFC fighter Rashad Coulter fights Hasim Rahman Jr. in a 6-round Cruiserweight bout.