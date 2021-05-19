 “Bro would kill you in 30 seconds”: Bryce Hall warned to stay away from KSI and asked to delete tweet about fight 

Bryce Michael Hall has been trading blows over the internet with YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, aka KSI, after the TikTok star threw shade at the UK influencer.

However, fans believe the outcome will result in Hall’s defeat, especially following his humiliating tussle at the YouTuber vs TikToker boxing press conference.

Earlier on May 18, 2021, Hall unusually began a wrangle with KSI on social media, challenging the internet icon turned rapper to a fight, subsequent to his bout with Austin McBroom.

The tweet read:

ksi just said he would fuck me up in the ring HAHAHHAAH i wouldn’t wanna ruin the fight you’ve been dodging with jake just because you lost to a tiktoker @KSI after i beat austin we can talk buddy (; — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 18, 2021

YouTuber Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji also ridiculed Hall for challenging his brother, KSI, to a fight.

During Hall’s exchange of words with KSI and Deji, the TikTok creator was also hours away from having another war of words with Austin McBroom for his promotional press event.

Bryce Hall fans also believe he'd lose against KSI

Sadly, the internet is rooting against Hall, with many calling for the star to delete his tweet. Some also implied that the boxer would be knocked out, or worse, in just about 30 seconds into the fight.

The online row soon became one-sided after witnessing Hall's squabble with McBroom.

Many, including KSI and Deji, began sharing screenshots of the TikTok star's face pinned to the ground during the unexpected brawl. Readers can check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

bro would kill you in 30 seconds — 9/9 missing assignments are done (@daddyjerles) May 18, 2021

delete the tweet you might get confident that he didn't really peform in the logan fight but he kind of had to in order to win, but trust if ksi was to peform especially in sparring you will absolutely get battered especially now that he said hes doing way better — Ghost_ Hyperx (@maynardoteng11) May 18, 2021

Just delete this tweet fam... You're bout to get clapped by @KSI — Dirghayu (@Dirghayu05) May 18, 2021

Not Bryce hall thinking he could win against KSI- pic.twitter.com/SPsDAilExq — harls (@harleymurphyyy) May 18, 2021

Delete this tweet you’re embarrassing yourself😂 — Hana (@_curlyygirLyy) May 18, 2021

ksi speaking on bryce hall getting dropped 😂 pic.twitter.com/NYQ48Vb8wh — 🕊 (@mxltijzice) May 18, 2021

BRYCE HALL SAID HE CAN BEAT KSI AND CANT EVEN GO ONE-ON-ONE WITH A DAD OF THREE?! pic.twitter.com/VpngQriPQ7 — BW Media (@BWMedia77) May 18, 2021

spot the difference is getting harder pic.twitter.com/25kGHdWW3n — katie (@sdmnjide) May 18, 2021

KSI and deji both humilliating bryce hall on twitter right now you love to see it pic.twitter.com/g2FYJRHdSk — Based Man (@noobcedar) May 18, 2021

lmao bryce hall got dropped 😂😂

ksi will sit on u pic.twitter.com/81ZaBr4HTH — Moose (@RealMusa456) May 18, 2021

Bryce hall’s winter fans don’t even believe in him pic.twitter.com/qDyRw8Bbvk — Mildly Depressed Lakers Fan (@OprahSideClark) May 18, 2021

How is Bryce Hall gonna talk so much shit to KSI, Deji etc then get dropped almost immediately after lunging at Austin 😂 pic.twitter.com/dgyz0IAL1Q — Shane (@JustShaneYT) May 18, 2021

It’s been a rough month for TikToker Bryce Hall following the drama over his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae’s on-stage kiss with star Tanner Buchanan. But the social media star has tried to remain unwavering and focused on his forthcoming boxing fight night against Austin McBroom.

Hall's outcome during his minor scuffle with McBroom has turned the tides against the TikTok star. However, the 21-year-old TikTok icon has promised to win his upcoming fight with a knockout.

McBroom and Hall will go head-to-head on June 12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Deji also has an undercard fight on the same day against Vinnie Hacker.

It remains to be seen if Hall can stand by his words, and will KSI accept his challenge for a possible bout? Keep watching this space for more updates.

