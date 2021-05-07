“Your shoes are untied”: Jake Paul slammed for pulling “childish prank” on Floyd Mayweather before hat altercation

After interrupting the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul press event for their upcoming bout, YouTuber Jake Paul is being slammed throughout the internet for his “schoolyard bully games.” Sure enough, the hat prank wasn’t the only trick up his sleeve.

A new video shows Jake Paul on the sidelines of the press conference while Floyd and Logan are seen trash-talking each other. But the younger Paul brother quickly interrupts the undisputed champion only to untie his shoe.

Logan was also seen laughing after Jake untied Floyd’s shoes, as shown from an Instagram Live of the press event. Although the boxing legend remains calm, the Paul brothers continue their antics.

Jake Paul untied Floyd Mayweather's shoe while he was trash talking with Logan Paul on stage before the brawl…



It was after this silly incident that the 24-year-old decided to snatch Floyd Mayweather’s hat.

It’s clear that Jake’s actions have a correlation and were a pre-planned prank. However, Mayweather fans have hit back at the internet personality for his silly behavior, calling him “childish” and using “schoolyard tactics” against the 44-year-old.

Untying people's shoes, taking hats...he's playing schoolyard bully games. Floyd Mayweather better mop the floor with his immaturity — Jen The REDhead (@Jen_The_REDhead) May 6, 2021

@FloydMayweather very sad you are letting these clowns punk and disrespect you. Like bruh you should of kicked him in his mouth when we was untying your shoes — swipes📈 (@SneakSwipe) May 7, 2021

Why the F is Jake Paul on 90% of my timeline for pulling a kindergarten prank?!? #JakePaul #MoneyMayweather pic.twitter.com/5aBgxmnFYV — Lee Now (@Gosurf911) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul walked up and untied Floyd’s shoe, I hope that was staged and if not I hope Floyd makes them pay for that one in the ring. 🥴🥊 #mayweathervspaul #tmt #boxing #floydmayweather #loganpaul #jakepaul https://t.co/EqHPzfhkOt — Ian Oberster (@IOberster) May 6, 2021

Exactly, these kids don't get that. Floyd cares about getting paid, and respect. Jake disrespected him and played childish pranks on him in front of millions. Course he's gonna get pissed — Liam O'Donnell (@6LOD6) May 6, 2021

Deffo, always is with jake, steel Floyd's hat and untying his shoe is school play ground shit — Danny Bob (@footygimp) May 7, 2021

Jake Paul doing teenager pranks to a grown ass man and pro boxer is gonna get him killed and I can’t wait for his brother to get beaten to a pulp lol — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) May 7, 2021

Jake Paul really pulled some youtube prank shit on a famous boxer and it got him bigly mad sksksk https://t.co/DQEk4F8rCg — KDisha (@NoEmmeG) May 7, 2021

Jake Paul after he get punched by Floyd Mayweather: “it was a prank bro, take your hat back” pic.twitter.com/JqJedQjLAD — SennHammer 🌐 (@SennHammer) May 7, 2021

Although it will be Logan Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather in the upcoming bout, fans are eager to see the latter pack a punch against Jake.

Jake Paul starts apparel-based on Floyd Mayweather’s hat

So far, the online celeb has embraced his actions and revealed his plans in a TikTok video. The star has even gone as far as getting a tattoo of the hat he grabbed away from Floyd Mayweather.

If that wasn’t enough, the Cleveland native has started a new line of apparel called “GOTCHA HAT,” the name given to the hat that Jake snatched away from the former professional boxer.

It remains to be seen if Jake was trying, in fact, to get the champion to fight him in an exhibition match. The star recently got into professional boxing and has won all three bouts so far by knockout.

Nonetheless, news about Jake Paul’s brawl with Floyd Mayweather continues to trend.