Why is Jake Paul famous: The reasons behind Youtuber's fame

Jake Paul took the combat sports world by storm in 2020, but a significant reason for this is his fame before embarking on this career.

The 23-year-old grew up in Ohio, but became famous through various online platforms, like Vine, YouTube, and the Disney channel. His brother, Logan, who was considered one of Vine's kings and helped take over YouTube, also helped Jake grow into fame.

Here are a few ways that Jake Paul became famous.

Disney Channel & YouTube

The first platform many people began seeing Jake Paul on was the Disney Channel.

In 2016, Paul was a featured actor on a Disney show called Bizaardvark. The show captured the attention of pre-teens that Paul then turned into his own YouTube audience after falling out with the channel.

Since leaving Disney, Jake used Vine and YouTube to become more famous, amassing over 20 million YouTube subscribers.

Rapping

Over the past few years, Jake Paul has gotten into music and rapping.

His most recent song, Fresh Out Of London, has over 13 million streams on Spotify and it has over 21 million views on YouTube.

Although he grew up having an audience of children, they have become teenagers and people in their 20's who are listening to his music. Paul has done an excellent job of always transitioning his content to go along with his age and audience's age.

How did Jake Paul get rich?

Jake Paul was already a multi-millionaire by the time he got into boxing, due to his YouTube fame, but boxing has only added to his bank account and fame.

Paul had an amateur boxing match against Deji on the KSI vs. Logan Paul 1 undercard, where he won by TKO. He then turned pro earlier this year where he TKO'd AnEsonGib in the first round.

Although he was already 2-0, his fame in boxing went to another level after he knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. Paul even revealed he made $10 million for his win over Robinson.

Since the win, he has been calling out Conor McGregor, and if he gets the fight, it would be another massive payday for him.

Between boxing, YouTube, and his music, Jake Paul is estimated to have a net worth of $17 million, but it is likely more.