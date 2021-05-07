“More staged than WWE”: Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s altercation over hat has Twitter convinced it’s “fake”

YouTuber and recently turned pro boxer Jake Paul got caught up in a messy squabble with Floyd Mayweather. But fans are finding it hard to believe that it wasn't staged.
Earlier on Thursday, Jake Paul was present for a press event conducted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to promote Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul's upcoming fight. But things took a twist when Jake tried to get into a brawl with the undisputed champion and snatched the pro boxer’s hat.
Jake Paul tries to steal "the show" from Logan Paul
The video shows Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather face to face, while the media got in on the action. The intense trash-talk soon escalated when the YouTuber grabbed Floyd's hat and made a run for it.
Unfortunately, it didn't go well for Paul as the scuffle had him under Floyd’s arm, while the boxer's bodyguards corralled the YouTuber and took back the hat.
Prior to that, Mayweather was distinctly shown to be heated up, yelling in anger at Jake Paul.
Surprisingly, it seems like Jake Paul is quite pleased over snatching Floyd’s hat as the YouTuber shared a video of the incident on his Instagram as well. Readers can check it out below.
Fans on Twitter found it hard to believe that the altercation was indeed real. The video, now gone viral, has many convinced that this was just another PR stunt and looked like a WWE exhibition knock-off match. Nonetheless, it isn't stopping the internet from having a good laugh.
Mayweather’s promo team have also responded by sharing a different angle of the video with the hashtag #BRAGGINRIGHTS. Clearly, as the tweet suggests, Jake Paul was trying to steal the spotlight during an event held for his brother’s upcoming bout.
Currently, the internet is convinced that the looming fight is just another “PAYDAY” event for the retired boxer
The imminent bout between Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, dubbed as the “historic crossover event” is confirmed to take place on June 3. The match will be broadcast live on Fanmio for a one-time purchase of $49.99.
Earlier, Mayweather’s manager and team supported the involvement of the Paul brothers and their choice to try “something different” with the upcoming fight. Although, it's possible they may have different opinions after today’s antics.