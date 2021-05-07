“More staged than WWE”: Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s altercation over hat has Twitter convinced it’s “fake”

YouTuber and recently turned pro boxer Jake Paul got caught up in a messy squabble with Floyd Mayweather. But fans are finding it hard to believe that it wasn't staged.

Earlier on Thursday, Jake Paul was present for a press event conducted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami to promote Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul's upcoming fight. But things took a twist when Jake tried to get into a brawl with the undisputed champion and snatched the pro boxer’s hat.

Jake Paul tries to steal "the show" from Logan Paul

The video shows Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather face to face, while the media got in on the action. The intense trash-talk soon escalated when the YouTuber grabbed Floyd's hat and made a run for it.

Unfortunately, it didn't go well for Paul as the scuffle had him under Floyd’s arm, while the boxer's bodyguards corralled the YouTuber and took back the hat.

Prior to that, Mayweather was distinctly shown to be heated up, yelling in anger at Jake Paul.

Surprisingly, it seems like Jake Paul is quite pleased over snatching Floyd’s hat as the YouTuber shared a video of the incident on his Instagram as well. Readers can check it out below.

Fans on Twitter found it hard to believe that the altercation was indeed real. The video, now gone viral, has many convinced that this was just another PR stunt and looked like a WWE exhibition knock-off match. Nonetheless, it isn't stopping the internet from having a good laugh.

PAYDAY! That’s all this is and I am sure enough people will pay for this crap. He will probably try harder than he did with Conor but it’s nothing more than a WWE staged boxing match. Vince McMahon is probably the promoter. — abracadabra (@jamisIIdefcon) May 6, 2021

😕😕😕😕😕 I repeat, this is going to be completely staged and fake right? https://t.co/eT29RDrU04 — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) May 6, 2021

This a PR stunt by jake. For it to be staged Floyd would’ve had to have been apart of it and by his reaction and them beating the shit outta jake you can tell he obviously wasn’t in on it. Can’t fake that level of anger. https://t.co/mH2aVyZtUh — Marcus (@MarcusBryanX_) May 6, 2021

Fake shit lol RT @TheCruzShow: Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul and Jake Paul just got into a brawl after Jake took Mayweather’s hat off his head.

pic.twitter.com/h0PVGfVPZ9 — Wu Tang Forever (@TravDave) May 6, 2021

These fools @FloydMayweather @LoganPaul @jakepaul are the biggest staged joke social media performers I’ve ever seen, good people of Twitter everything on social media is fake — Cameron Aragon (@CameronAragon) May 6, 2021

It’s always amusing to me that there are people who will go WRESTLING IS FAKE WHY DO YOU WATCH IT but then completed get worked by Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather….hmmm suspending disbelief is fun isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/3kf39JbUob — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 6, 2021

Promoting a fake fight. Some of y’all dumb enough to pay to watch it 😂 — Dustin Hendrickson (@Dhendrickson777) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul snatched Floyd hat off his head ..... lol he was ready to kill that man ... could be fake but lol 😂 seemed like reasonable and believable anger. — DR. J. AKA MISS STENCILS (@jm_ballislife2) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul vs Floyd been set up for a while now. That beef is so fake — J☀️ (@FknJason_) May 6, 2021

As i sit and enjoy the seemingly fake boxing hype stunt, The only confusing thing to me is why they held @jakepaul or @LoganPaul back like they were a threat to anyone. 😂 — JeromyMitchellMMA (@jeromymitchmma) May 7, 2021

Kinda feel like this was fake. Idk but I can’t imagine Floyd being THAT mad jake Paul took his hat. And I usually don’t think things to hype fights are staged but this felt it. Could be wrong. But I think to really sell PPVs for 50-0 vs 0-1 they need to do some crazy stuff https://t.co/U7OyozSL0A — chester (@thebigchester69) May 6, 2021

Mayweather’s promo team have also responded by sharing a different angle of the video with the hashtag #BRAGGINRIGHTS. Clearly, as the tweet suggests, Jake Paul was trying to steal the spotlight during an event held for his brother’s upcoming bout.

Currently, the internet is convinced that the looming fight is just another “PAYDAY” event for the retired boxer

The imminent bout between Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, dubbed as the “historic crossover event” is confirmed to take place on June 3. The match will be broadcast live on Fanmio for a one-time purchase of $49.99.

Earlier, Mayweather’s manager and team supported the involvement of the Paul brothers and their choice to try “something different” with the upcoming fight. Although, it's possible they may have different opinions after today’s antics.