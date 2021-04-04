WWE legend discusses Logan Paul's potential role at WrestleMania

Logan Paul is set to be part of WrestleMania this year. Paul recently made his WWE debut on an episode of SmackDown.

Kevin Owens will take on his old friend Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. The duo have fought both together and against each other in WWE and the current feud has taken an interesting turn with Logan Paul's involvement.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T was asked about his thoughts on Logan Paul being part of WrestleMania. Here's what Booker had to say:

"Like I said, I'm down with it. The rumor right now is that he's going to be a part of the Owens-Zayn match as maybe a special referee or special enforcer... I don't know. But one of the Paul brothers, Logan Paul will be at WrestleMania."

Logan Paul made his WWE debut on SmackDown

Sami Zayn held a red carpet premiere on this week's edition of SmackDown, ahead of his match against Kevin Owens next weekend. Sami had the trailer for his documentary ready to roll and promised it would bring the vast conspiracy against him to light. The former NXT Champion promised the footage would shock viewers, before introducing his guest, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul came down to the ring and joined Zayn, who commended him for his solidarity in standing with the downtrodden. Zayn added that Logan Paul supporting him would show Zayn wasn't spouting a conspiracy and what he was saying was in fact the truth. Paul replied that he was excited to see what evidence Zayn had to show.

But Paul didn't sound convinced after seeing the trailer and informed Zayn he had been approached by Kevin Owens backstage. Owens had explained that Zayn was delusional and that there was no conspiracy. Owens blindsided Zayn and hit him with a Stunner soon after the trailer ended. Owens then walked backstage, with Sami Zayn still laid out in the ring.

