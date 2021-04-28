Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr boxing match - Date, venue, how to watch and everything about the "historic crossover event"

The fight night between undisputed world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr and YouTuber Logan Paul is finally happening. The two are confirmed to go head-to-head in Miami later this June, but the retired champion isn’t looking to put his professional record on the line.

The news comes after Mayweather Productions confirmed that the bout is scheduled to take place on June 3.

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed! ✍🏽

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊 #MayweatherPaul #BraggingRights pic.twitter.com/GLa0S9gWQl — Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 27, 2021

The team shared a tweet revealing the promotional poster, which read:

"The historic crossover event is signed & sealed!"

Floyd Mayweather won’t put his 50-0 record on the line with YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul were earlier set to fight in February in Los Angeles. However, the much-anticipated fight was put off weeks before it took place.

It seems the long wait was worth it for fans of Logan Paul, who will see the internet sensation get into the ring professionally for the second time.

Logan Paul’s first pro bout, which pit him against fellow YouTuber KSI, ended with lukewarm results for fans. The match came close to ending as a draw, but one of the judges went in favor of KSI and announced him as the winner.

The stakes are higher for Logan Paul as he fights Floyd Mayweather, one of history’s living undefeated boxers.

Advertisement

Where and how to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing bout

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul (Image via Essentially Sports)

Fans can catch the exhibition event on June 5 via their showtime pay-per-view. When the event was scheduled for February, it was to be streamed online through the platform Fanmio.

Fanmio has updated their website to confirm that the bout will still be streamed on the platform, and viewers can purchase it for $49.99.

An official teaser has also been released by the streaming platform. Viewers purchasing the fight's stream will also have a chance at being one of the 20 lucky winners to have a meet-and-greet with Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

Others will be gifted a limited and exclusive Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight T-Shirt.

Floyd Mayweather's manager supports Logan Paul's entry into professional boxing

The exhibition match against Logan Paul won’t be Floyd Mayweather's first rodeo. However, the 44-year-old hasn’t fought professionally since 2017 after defeating MMA champion Conor McGregor by knockout.

Advertisement

Even with his 50-0 record, the event would be “nothing like” the boxer has had before, says his long-term manager Leonard Ellerbe.

“Look, I commend all those who go out there and try to leave their mark. If it brings more eyeballs to the sport, I’m all for it."

Mayweather’s team is all in for the upcoming fight and are in support of the fighter’s decision to try “something different” with the bout. It seems the match is all but certain to take place without any rescheduling this time.