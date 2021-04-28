Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets: Where to buy, location, cost, and PPV price

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6, 2021.

The fight will go down as an exhibition match and will be aired live on Showtime, the same broadcast partner that carried Floyd Mayweather's 2017 blockbuster "Money Fight" with Conor McGregor. The pay-per-view is being promoted by Fanmio.

The news was revealed by the two participants on social media earlier today and was also shared by other associated parties like Showtime, Fanmio, and Mayweather Promotions.

Any other information such as the number of rounds or other fighters on the card is yet to be revealed.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul - Tickets and PPV

Given the event is taking place in Florida, a state that has opened up to live audiences, one can expect a full capacity attendance at Hard Rock Stadium on the night of the event. UFC 261 recently took place in Jacksonville, Florida, with a crowd of over 15,000 people.

As per the post by Floyd Mayweather, tickets for the event will go on sale from next week.

For now, pay-per-view buys are available on the official website of Fanmio at $49.99 to be viewed on Showtime.

Buyers will also get a limited edition Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul t-shirt, and 20 lucky winners will get a chance to have a video meet and greet with Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

The contest was initially booked for February 20th before it was postponed with little to no explanation. Rumors went around the internet that the fight was canceled due to a lack of interest from fans.

However, Logan Paul refuted such claims with conviction on his podcast Impaulsive and a couple of other places, assuring his followers that the fight was still happening.

"The Floyd Mayweather fight is pushed, you may have heard the rumblings, which I am actually completely okay with. We knew it was gonna be pushed for a minute now. COVID... some business complication, is what I can say. Fight is still happening, so easy with the rumors that there is 'no interest'. I do feel the need to say that this fight broke every single combat sports record for presale pay-per-view numbers... shattered. I don't wanna get the narrative twisted," Logan Paul said on Impaulsive.

He also revealed that news of the postponement got out because of a leak inside their camp, which triggered wide speculations about the fight not garnering enough interest.

The fight was first rescheduled to be on June 5th but was then delayed by a day to avoid a clash with the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos, which takes place on the same date.