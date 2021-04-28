The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather boxing match finally gets a confirmed date and venue

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match has finally got a confirmed date and venue.

As reported by Mike Coppinger of Boxing Insider, the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul will be available as a Showtime PPV. The fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition Showtime PPV on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, one day after Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos on Triller also in South Florida. Big weekend of events https://t.co/hNOnQGgl1Z — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 27, 2021

Additionally, another notable development regarding the fight is that it’ll take place one day after the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. world title fight. The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup was recently rumored to be set for June 5th, but it’s been pushed back to June 6th purportedly to avoid a clash with the Lopez-Kambosos Triller PPV.

Lopez, widely regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world today, will look to defend his WBA (Super) WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles against George Kambosos Jr. Their fight will be available as a Triller PPV. It will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on June 5th, 2021.

The Lopez vs. Kambosos matchup is a professional boxing match and not an exhibition match like Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. Moreover, both Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have confirmed that the fight’s date and venue have indeed been finalized via social media.

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight was rumored to have fallen apart earlier this year:

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was announced in December 2020 and was expected to take place on February 20th, 2021. However, the fight gradually fell apart before the February 20th, 2021 date. It was eventually revealed that the fight had been postponed to an unspecified date.

This, in turn, set the combat sports world abuzz with speculation that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul matchup had fallen apart. Certain sections of fight fans and experts claimed that the fight had been canceled altogether due to a lack of public interest.

That said, it was recently confirmed that the fight is indeed back on. On that note, the date and venue for the fight have also been confirmed.

Logan Paul is a YouTube megastar and internet personality with a professional boxing record of 0 wins and 1 loss. His only professional fight to date is his boxing debut, which was a split decision loss against fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather’s last professional fight was his boxing match against MMA megastar and UFC icon Conor McGregor. Mayweather defeated McGregor via 10th-round TKO in their "money fight" back in August 2017. Following this, Mayweather retired from the sport of professional boxing.

Floyd Mayweather subsequently did compete in an exhibition boxing match – defeating young kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round TKO at Rizin 14 - Saitama on December 31st, 2018.