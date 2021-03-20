Battle of the Platforms: Is Jake Paul fighting in the YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event?

No. Jake Paul is not fighting in the YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event.

Jake Paul is currently scheduled to fight retired MMA fighter and professional boxing newcomer Ben Askren on April 17th, 2021.

On the contrary, the ‘Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms' event, featuring YouTubers vs. TikTokers, is being promoted by LiveXLive. It's set to take place on June 5th, 2021. As of this time, there’s no indication that this event will feature a Jake Paul fight.

Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs. TikTokers – A social media influencer boxing event

Since YouTube megastar KSI (real name: Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji) faced Joe Weller in a white-collar boxing match in February 2018, the phenomenon of internet personalities/social media influencers competing in boxing matches has gained a foothold in the combat sports world.

From KSI and his brother Deji to fellow YouTube superstars Logan Paul and Jake Paul, a wide variety of social media influencers have taken to competing in white-collar and amateur boxing contests. Influencers like KSI, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul have gone one step further and competed in the world of professional boxing as well.

This trend has manifested itself in the upcoming boxing event being promoted as a battle of the social media brands – YouTube vs. TikTok. Nevertheless, one ought to note that neither YouTube nor TikTok have put forth any official statements about being associated with the event.

The streaming platform LiveXLive is producing and promoting the event, which will be headlined by a boxing match between YouTube star Austin McBroom and YouTube/TikTok star Bryce Hall. It will transpire on June 5th, 2021.

Other social media influencers competing on the fight card are Deji, Vinnie Hacker, Danny Duncan, Tayler Holder, DDG, Nate Wyatt, FaZe Jarvis, Michael Le, Tanner Fox, Nick Austin, and two others who are yet to be booked.

ANNOUNCING SOCIAL GLOVES: Battle of the Platforms 🥊 The world's biggest TikTok & YouTube stars will face off in this historic live boxing & entertainment event, ft @AustinMcbroom, @BryceHall, @DannyDuncan69 & more. Streaming June 2021, only on LiveXLive. More details coming soon pic.twitter.com/yw8rVO4ojP — LiveXLive (@livexlive) March 18, 2021

Jake Paul faces former UFC star Ben Askren in Paul’s biggest challenge to date

While the June 5th boxing event will feature internet stars competing against one another, Jake Paul faces a much tougher challenge on April 17th.

Jake Paul is set to compete against former Bellator and One Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren. Jake Paul (2-0) will fight Ben Askren (0-0) in what will be Askren’s professional boxing debut.

The consensus is that former UFC star Askren’s overall combat sports experience will ensure that he’s Paul’s toughest fight to date.

The eight-round professional boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren will headline the fight card promoted by Triller at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17th, 2021.