Jake Paul hints at fight with anyone who "impresses" him at the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Jake Paul, who has turned into a YouTuber, recently took to Twitter to share a few words of encouragement for his YouTuber comrades who will be going up against TikTokers in a series of boxing matches in an upcoming event. Officially titled "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, YouTubers vs TikTokers," the boxing event pits prominent members of each community in a battle of punches to see who stands on top. Jake Paul also hinted at giving anyone who impresses him in this event a shot at the "big leagues."

Jake Paul extends "big leagues" offer to someone who impresses him at the YouTubers vs TikTokers bout

Upon seeing the announcement for the event Jake Paul put out a tweet urging the participants to give it their 110% in the ring. Referencing his win against Nate Robinson, Jake Paul states that "you can't play boxing" and people who don't take it seriously will end up like Nate.

Attributing himself to the increased public reception boxing has received recently, he puts out an incentive to all the participants by hinting that whoever impresses him gets a potential "big league" fight against Jake Paul himself.

The confirmed fights include:

Tanner Fox vs Nick Austin

Faze Jarvis vs Michael Le

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

Deji vs Vinnie Hacker

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall

The event will finally see Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall's longtime feud materialize, as the day and date for when they will duke it out in the ring has finally been set.

KSI's younger brother Deji joins the YouTuber roster as well. He will be squaring off against Vinnie Hacker. He will be looking to emulate his elder brother's success against Logan Paul with a victory.

The event is scheduled for 5 June 2021 with a final time to be shared at a later date.

