"None of this s*** was staged”: Austin McBroom reacts to violent beef with Bryce Hall as fans dub it as "fake"

The countdown to TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTube creator Austin McBroom’s fight night began with the two exchanging blows during their press conference, earlier on May 18, 2021. Videos from the event suggest Bryce seems to be on the receiving end of it all.

In videos that have already gone viral on social media Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom are shown seated with their respective crew, at the Social Gloves press conference held in LA. The two were present to promote their upcoming boxing match scheduled to be held on June 12.

The press conference soon got heated up as an altercation began between the two opponents, each exchanging words. But Bryce Hall was quick to lose his temper and try to physically attack the YouTube Megastar, only to end up on the floor.

It’s clear from the videos that Bryce Hall initiated the brawl and at one point, a man also smashes a bottle over another person’s head. But eventually, the bouncers from both sides stopped the scrimmage.

Bryce Hall was pinned down during the brawl

Nonetheless, TMZ was able to get a few words out of Austin right after their tussle:

"He out here trying to wrestle, We got a fight June 12 -- he's wrestling me! If he does that bulls*** on June 12, he's getting his ass knocked out. That's what's happening. None of this s*** was staged. This s*** is real. He's getting knocked the f*** out."

Reactions so far imply that the odds are stacked against Hall, as many have called him out for his needless rage. McBroom was quick to hit back with further trash-talk right after their brawl.

Come to find out @brycehall is as strong as my 10 month old baby boy. Steel boy you wanna fight him instead of me 😂 — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) May 18, 2021

Some fans are also under the impression that the scuffle may have been fake or the outcome of the fight seems pre-decided, suggesting Bryce Hall’s assured loss.

push had no power behind it. either it was staged or bro needa stop skipping leg day. — d’ɑngelo (@dvngelx) May 18, 2021

hi i’m Bryce Hall and you’re probably wondering how i got in this mess pic.twitter.com/19aQ8JgWZ1 — the supreme cinnamontoast cereal (@frozenninja18) May 18, 2021

KSI and deji both humilliating bryce hall on twitter right now you love to see it pic.twitter.com/g2FYJRHdSk — Based Man (@noobcedar) May 18, 2021

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Tana Mongeau reacts to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom getting into fight. Tana also challenges Bella Thorne to a fight. pic.twitter.com/yIWrYgPnwt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Bryce hall really Went from “suck my dick” to getting on his knees for Austin. This guy is done for 😭 pic.twitter.com/rUfydOksqj — pfft.. (@Prsonaltychange) May 18, 2021

bryce hall really started on austin mcbroom and still got dropped, shit lowkey looked staged but hes still down bad — c0il (@c0ilgg) May 18, 2021

Bryce Hall during the press conference pic.twitter.com/NJjFj2hLPN — Notmyname (@PooPoohead321) May 18, 2021

now why Bryce hall and Austin Mcbroom tryna wreck at the press conference 😭😭 they better be beefin fr💀 pic.twitter.com/mD2wBU6gZL — JJ (@therealhumblejj) May 18, 2021

Pics from the dog pile , pic.twitter.com/uWRnTcC98U — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 18, 2021

Drama Alert creator Keemstar was present at the event as well and responded with a video sharing his behind-the-scenes commentary. Glasses were thrown and shattered pieces were also found on the floor, as shown in the video.

Bryce Hall reportedly suffered a minor cut to the neck, according to Keemstar.

Similar to the Jake Paul-Floyd Mayweather skirmish, the press room turned into a fist-fight arena as fans were left questioning if the brawl was indeed real or just another PR stunt for the upcoming fight.

Nevertheless, the outcome of their beef will be put to rest on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event on June 12th, which can be streamed via Live x Live.

