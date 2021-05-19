"None of this s*** was staged”: Austin McBroom reacts to violent beef with Bryce Hall as fans dub it as "fake"

The countdown to TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTube creator Austin McBroom’s fight night began with the two exchanging blows during their press conference, earlier on May 18, 2021. Videos from the event suggest Bryce seems to be on the receiving end of it all.
In videos that have already gone viral on social media Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom are shown seated with their respective crew, at the Social Gloves press conference held in LA. The two were present to promote their upcoming boxing match scheduled to be held on June 12.
The press conference soon got heated up as an altercation began between the two opponents, each exchanging words. But Bryce Hall was quick to lose his temper and try to physically attack the YouTube Megastar, only to end up on the floor.
It’s clear from the videos that Bryce Hall initiated the brawl and at one point, a man also smashes a bottle over another person’s head. But eventually, the bouncers from both sides stopped the scrimmage.
Bryce Hall was pinned down during the brawl
Nonetheless, TMZ was able to get a few words out of Austin right after their tussle:
"He out here trying to wrestle, We got a fight June 12 -- he's wrestling me! If he does that bulls*** on June 12, he's getting his ass knocked out. That's what's happening. None of this s*** was staged. This s*** is real. He's getting knocked the f*** out."
Reactions so far imply that the odds are stacked against Hall, as many have called him out for his needless rage. McBroom was quick to hit back with further trash-talk right after their brawl.
Some fans are also under the impression that the scuffle may have been fake or the outcome of the fight seems pre-decided, suggesting Bryce Hall’s assured loss.
Drama Alert creator Keemstar was present at the event as well and responded with a video sharing his behind-the-scenes commentary. Glasses were thrown and shattered pieces were also found on the floor, as shown in the video.
Bryce Hall reportedly suffered a minor cut to the neck, according to Keemstar.
Similar to the Jake Paul-Floyd Mayweather skirmish, the press room turned into a fist-fight arena as fans were left questioning if the brawl was indeed real or just another PR stunt for the upcoming fight.
Nevertheless, the outcome of their beef will be put to rest on the YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing event on June 12th, which can be streamed via Live x Live.
