"He got butthurt cause Addison kissed someone on TV": Bryce Hall and Kyree Walker get into a heated argument on Adin Ross' stream

In what seems to be one of the most unexpected feuds in recent memory, TikToker Bryce Hall and professional basketball player Kyree Walker recently got into a heated argument on Twitch streamer Adin Ross' live stream.

The altercation can be traced back to the latter's series of tweets directed at the 21-year old TikToker, in which he mentioned his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae:

Yo @BryceHall tell Addison I say Heyy — Kyree Walker (@kyreewalker1) May 16, 2021

I heard you can “hoop” lol we can 1 v 1 😂😂 or have a tiktok battle @BryceHall — Kyree Walker (@kyreewalker1) May 16, 2021

In light of his jibes mentioned above, Adin Ross decided to get both of them on a Discord call together to duke it out.

Bryce Hall and Kyree Walker clash over Addison Rae on Adin Ross's live stream

Before Bryce Hall could join the call, Kyree Walker proceeded to reveal exactly why he decided to tweet at the TikToker out of the blue.

He claimed that a girl who was supposedly hanging out with Bryce Hall came to him and told him that he was "talking sh*t" about him.

Kyree also took a jibe at Addison Rae's recent kiss with Tanner Buchanan at the MTV Movie Awards that grabbed headlines across the entertainment spectrum:

"He said something about me apparently and I didn't like the way he apparently said something so . Sh*t was really unnecessary what he said . Adin you know I'm not the type of guy to wake up and be like "Oh I'm gonna beef with Bryce Hall" . Like cmmon bro I play basketball, he's a TikToker, I stay away from sh*t like that . Why the f**k would I beef with a TikToker? He got butthurt cause Addison kissed someone on TV!"

When Bryce Hall finally joined the call, he attempted to share his side of the story and even stated that he was not trying to start any beef with the basketball prodigy:

"Is this the guy I tweeted at today? Kyree? Nice to meet you brother, I saw you tweet at me and I did a funny troll response which was a funny random picture I saw on google and I'm not really trying to start beef.

However, the conversation gradually became heated, with Kyree even going to the extent of laying down a challenge for a game of Hoops:

"Hold up bro, whatchu trying to get into? You want to play one on one? I don't know you and I don't know you enough to respect you. Some girl you were hanging out with, she came to me and said 'Bryce said something crazy'."

Despite Kyree getting riled up, Bryce Hall managed to keep his cool as he quashed any chances of taking him on, either in a game of basketball or in the ring.

In light of the unexpected feud, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions from fans:

think ab what u just said tho... u compared a future nba player to a dude who dances in front of a screen for a living... — sean (@seanylarose) May 17, 2021

why is bryce hall beefin w kyree walker 💀 — Vennybo (@vennysauce) May 16, 2021

why is this kid @BryceHall tryna beef with kyree walker because he hit on Addison like he has to get over that she left him 🤣🤣 — KennyyV ♥️🥀 (@keennyvv) May 16, 2021

bro nahhh KYREE WOULD BEAT UP BRYCE STOP THE CAP LMFAO — natalie (@natalie2co0l) May 16, 2021

This the KYREE walker you talking bout pic.twitter.com/dvJOetbDWD — im_dvnkin (@im_dvnkin) May 16, 2021

“That’s hella disrespectful the way you’re talking to her” @BryceHall as he should. Those man talked about Addison in a disgusting way. the world will be so much better if y’all can live him alone and stop dragging him into random shit with people he didn’t even know like kyree. https://t.co/AYjYM0BtUg — 🦋 (@nalgini1) May 17, 2021

As the internet continues to weigh in on the bizarre Bryce Hall x Kyree Walker feud, it now remains to be seen what course it will eventually take over the next couple of days.