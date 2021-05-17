“Sucks, but moving on”: Bryce Hall's tweet seemingly takes a dig at Addison Rae kissing Tanner Buchanan on live television

Bryce Hall has seemingly posted a tweet in response to ex-girlfriend Addison Rae sharing a kiss with her co-star Tanner Buchanan.
The two had earlier split up after rumors of Hall cheating during a trip to Vegas started swirling. He is alleged to have cheated on Rae with model/internet personality Josie Canseco, despite claiming his innocence.
Regardless, yesterday, i.e., on May 16th, Addison Rae shared an on-stage kiss with Tanner Buchanan at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV awards. The TikTok star is starring in the remake of the 1999 movie “She’s All That” alongside the actor.
Bryce Hall appeared to tweet about the incident, although some fans claimed the tweet had nothing to do with Addison Rae’s kiss. Regardless, YouTuber Dennis “Def Noodles” Feitosa suggested that it was in truth a response to Addison Rae’s kiss.
Bryce Hall appears to tweet in response to Addison Rae kissing Tanner Buchanan
The dancer ended up kissing Buchanan on stage at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV awards. Their upcoming Netflix movie is a gender-reversed remake of 1999’s “She’s All That” and is titled “He’s All That.”
Quite a few fans rushed to Twitter to react to the kiss and commented on the chemistry between the two stars.
Within hours of the incident taking place, Bryce Hall posted the above tweet. As seen, quite a few fans believed the post was in response to Addison Rae’s kiss.
A majority of Twitter users who responded to the tweet supported Bryce Hall and claimed that he and Addison Rae are “soul-mates.”
Bryce Hall and Addison Rae had been in a long-term relationship that ended towards the end of March 2021. The former had been accused of cheating during a trip to Vegas in the last week of February.
However, the YouTuber refuted the rumors despite multiple claims by fans. People had also allegedly spotted the two holding hands and being intimate with each other.
On the other hand, Addison Rae appeared to break down after being questioned about Bryce Hall by the paparazzi. Daniel “Keemstar” Keem was also allegedly approached by a girl who claimed she had intercourse with Hall.
Since then, Bryce Hall has posted more cryptic tweets. He posted and then deleted the two of them when rumors about Addison Rae and Jack Harlow were circulating online recently.
Again, there was no confirmation that Bryce Hall had posted the tweets in response to his former flame’s alleged involvement with the American rapper/singer.
It must be noted that Logan Paul and Rae were also rumored to have been together, although both personalities ended up denying such claims.
Some users also responded to today’s tweet to talk about Bryce Hall’s lousy luck. Most people seem to believe that he still has feelings for Addison Rae, something he has neither confirmed nor denied.
The same can be said about the tweet that he posted today.