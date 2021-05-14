“Jake Paul grow a pair of B**”: Tommy fury challenges Jake Paul for a fight, says he's "nowhere to be seen"

British boxer Tommy Fury has offered an open challenge to Jake Paul. The 21-year-old “Love Island” reality star flew to Miami in search of Paul and called out the YouTuber to accept his challenge to a fight.

In a video shared by Fury on his Instagram stories, the fighter claims he was searching for Paul in Miami and failed to track him down. The clip shows Tommy saying:

"Jake Paul is the biggest b**** ever. I've flown halfway across the globe to Miami and searched high and low down every side street for him but he's nowhere to be seen. So Jake Paul, grow a pair of b***, come and see me and lets get it on."

However, Jake Paul was in the coastal city last week for his brother Logan Paul’s press conference with Floyd Mayweather.

Jake Paul says no one has ever watched a Tommy Pay-per-view

But it seems the YouTuber is giving the young fighter the cold shoulder. Readers can check out the video below.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Jake Paul challenged by boxer Tommy Fury, who flew out to Miami with his brother Tyson Fury. Tommy said he’s looking for Jake. Jake recently relocated to Puerto Rico with Logan Paul.

pic.twitter.com/XaSCeiFjto — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 13, 2021

For those unaware, Tommy is the lesser-known brother of two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. After being roused by Jake Paul’s third professional boxing victory against Ben Askren, Tyson called on the YouTuber to fight his half-brother Tommy.

Tommy also secured a knockout win in his latest professional match against Scott Williams.

Jake Paul initially accepted the showdown and stated he’d fight the 21-year-old Fury if Tyson agreed to fight Michael Hunter on the same card. But the Gypsy King declined Hunter's offer.

Since then, Jake Paul has set his eyes on a career in UFC and hopes to get a fight set against superstar Nate Diaz.

The YouTuber told Fury to better his record before he could entertain a fight. In an interview with ESPN, the internet star said:

"No-one has ever watched any of his fights, the only reason people know of him is because of me, he started talking about me and his brother called me out on his behalf. No-one has ever watched a Tommy Fury pay-per-view so no-one knows if he will do numbers at the box office. His manager went on TV and said send the contract, 50/50... I was like, get out of here with that.”

Paul insulted the "Love Island" star, stating that the young boxer’s spotlight in the press is “because of me” referring to the articles written on the YouTuber’s beef with Fury.

It remains to be seen if Jake Paul will respond to Tommy’s challenge on social media. Meanwhile, the Fury brothers were recently seen relaxing at a Miami beach.