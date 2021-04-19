Watch: Tommy Fury shares what he thinks of a possible fight with Jake Paul

For the uninitiated, Tommy Fury is the lesser-known younger brother of two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. The heavyweight champ put on a show when he beat Deontay Wilder in 2020 and is set to face Anthony Joshua to unify the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO heavyweight world titles. 'The Gypsy King' will be putting his undefeated 30-0 record on the line.

Tommy Fury is the half-brother of Tyson Fury and, like his brother, seems to have boxing in his blood. 21-year-old Tommy Fury has had a short but promising career, with a 5-0 record so far. Four of his five wins have come via knockout.

Not unlike the rest of the combat sports world, Jake Paul has gotten Tommy Fury's attention. The American YouTuber, who claims to be a boxer without fighting any legitimate boxers, is slowly disrupting the world of boxing and combat sports with Triller Fight Club. Some would argue Paul and the Triller platform are undermining the sport of professional boxing.

However, they seem to be getting exactly what they want as they're suddenly on everyone's radar, with multiple boxers and professional fighters calling Jake Paul out. Fans have been adding to the chants, asking professional boxers to silence Jake Paul once and for all. Paul, for his part, has continued his pattern of calling out MMA fighters and non-boxers for boxing bouts.

Tommy Fury on Jake Paul

Tommy Fury recently tweeted to let the world know he heard the cries for a clash with Jake Paul, and that he was ready to take on the YouTuber, who has no experience fighting real boxers.

I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021

This isn't the first time Tommy Fury has been linked to Jake Paul. Tyson Fury called out the YouTube star to fight Tommy Fury after the latter's most recent win. In a recent interview with BT Sport, Tommy Fury minced no words as he expressed what he thought of Jake Paul. You can watch the video below: