Jake Paul calls out Dustin Poirier for his next fight

Jake Paul has called out Dustin Poirier for his next battle in the boxing ring. The YouTube megastar and internet personality has asserted that he’d like to fight Poirier next.

Having made his professional boxing debut in January 2020, Jake Paul has amassed a record of three wins and no losses thus far.

Paul’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO win over former UFC welterweight star Ben Askren in their cruiserweight pro boxing matchup on April 17, 2021.

Following Jake Paul’s win over Ben Askren, Dustin Poirier tweeted that he’d like to see Paul fight UFC welterweight Mike Perry next. In response to the tweet, Paul fired back and suggested that he’d rather fight Poirier:

Dustin Poirier tweeted that he'd like to see Paul fight UFC welterweight Mike Perry next.

He was light work



In his own words “you kicked my ass”



Jake Paul's response challenged Poirier to a fight instead.

Dustin Poirier’s tweet read as follows: “I want to see Jake Paul vs Mike Perry!”

Jake Paul’s response was as follows: “He was light work. In his own words 'you kicked my a**.' I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober”

While Dustin Poirier indicated that a potential pro boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Perry ought to be Paul’s next fight, the YouTube star seemingly has different plans.

Jake Paul took to Twitter to post a brief video clip of him and Mike Perry having a conversation after their recent sparring session.

In the clip, Perry states, "you kicked my a**" while speaking to Paul. The YouTube star can be seen shaking hands with Perry and acknowledging the latter's words of praise.

Jake Paul's tweet, which contained a video of his conversation with Mike Perry, was accompanied by a statement directed towards Dustin Poirier. Paul mockingly referred to Poirier as "Prober" (like he has in the past) and challenged him to a fight.

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts believe that Jake Paul has challenged Dustin Poirier to face him in a professional boxing match. Paul has consistently maintained that he doesn't intend to compete in MMA right now and wants to focus on his boxing career.

Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul have had a great start to 2021

Both Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul have started 2021 on a winning note. Poirier’s most recent fight witnessed him defeat archrival Conor McGregor via second-round TKO at UFC 257 (January 2021).

On the other hand, Paul is coming off the biggest win of his pro boxing career, besting Ben Askren via first-round TKO on April 17, 2021.

Dustin Poirier is set to face Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be determined.

For a pro boxing fight between Dustin Poirier and Jake Paul to come to fruition, Poirier requires the UFC’s permission to go ahead with it. Both fighters had previously expressed interest in fighting one another. Regardless, Poirier appears to be zoned in on his trilogy fight against McGregor for the time being.