Dustin Poirier responds to Jake Paul call out, promises quick knockout

Dustin Poirier does not expect anything less than a third-round knockout win over Jake Paul if they end up fighting.

'The Diamond' took to Twitter to answer Jake Paul's callout from a recent ESPN interview. Poirier tweeted that he would consider himself a lesser fighter if he can't finish Paul within three rounds of a potential fight.

Also while im at it if i can't get Jake Paul outta there in 3 rounds im a bumb — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 2, 2021

However, Dustin Poirier later responded to his own tweet to clarify his statement. He meant that if Ben Askren can't knockout Jake Paul within three rounds of their boxing fight on April 17, Askren should consider himself a terrible fighter.

Translation: “If I were Ben Askren and I was not able to knockout Jake Paul within 3 rounds, then I would consider myself as a terrible fighter.” — The Diamond Translator (@TheDiamondTRA) April 2, 2021

Retired professional MMA fighter Ben Askren (18-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul on April 17, 2021.

Paul made his boxing debut in January 2020. He currently holds a 2-0 professional record with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and professional NBA player Nate Robinson.

Although Jake Paul is not an accomplished fighter like Ben Askren, most of the intrigue surrounding the upcoming match is based on Askren's inadequate striking.

Ben Askren was a dominant grappler throughout his MMA career. However, he was often criticized for poor striking technique following his two-fight losing skid in the UFC.

Jake Paul won't be interested in fighting Conor McGregor if he loses to Dustin Poirier again

Jake Paul has used questionable methods to pursue high-profile fights against notable fighters in recent times. Following his knockout win over Nate Robinson in November 2020, Paul uploaded a one-minute long video calling out Conor McGregor for a boxing match.

However, while speaking to ESPN, Paul said that the Conor McGregor fight would not interest him if the latter loses to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

Paul reasoned that McGregor had already lost to Poirier in January 2020, and a second consecutive loss could negatively affect the Irishman's marketability.

"I just think (Conor) McGregor has that name where he'll be big in this sport for a while. But yeah, if he loses again to (Dustin) Poirier, I'll be like, yo, let me fight Poirier. Why not?"