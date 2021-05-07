“If I die..I died for the hat”: Jake Paul gets “gotcha hat” tattoo as a joke after Floyd Mayweather left him black eyed

"All for the hat", that seems to be YouTuber Jake Paul’s argument for getting into a brawl with Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated professional boxer. Unusually, the star has even inked the “hat” incident, as shown in a new video.

What initially began as a war of words soon turned into a brawl between Mayweather and Paul after the internet star grabbed the fighter’s hat. Unfortunately, the face-off ended with Jake beaten up and left with a bloody mouth.

After a messy fight at the press event for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul bout, Jake Paul was seen tending to his black eye and busted lip.

From the looks of it, the controversial internet star was after Floyd’s hat all along, or that’s what his new TikTok video suggests. You can check out the video below.

went as planned pic.twitter.com/bw8WGwUkd5 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

To fans’ surprise, Jake Paul isn’t looking to lose out on the publicity from his brawl with “Money” Mayweather.

The 24-year-old internet personality has reacted to the public scrimmage and is under the impression that Floyd has sent “goons” to go after him. The tweet further reads that the newly turned pro boxer is ready to die for the hat.

word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me



if I die....... I died for the hat — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

The unexpected fight also resulted in one of Floyd’s bodyguards getting a “clean shot” at Jake’s eye. But the YouTuber is embracing his injury and is likely looking forward to the publicity it will get him.

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!😂📈 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul gets a tattoo of “Gotcha Hat”, referring to snatching Floyd Mayweather’s hat

The YouTuber’s tweets have been entertaining, at the very least, with Jake Paul changing the name of his Twitter handle to “Gotcha hat”.

To top it all off Jake has also rewarded himself with a new tattoo of a hat with the tagline that seems to be catching on.

Jake Paul has had a brief career as a professional boxer with a 3 win record, all by way of knockout. Surprisingly, the YouTuber even had Floyd’s support as shown in an old video shared by him.

this didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/eihY8580i3 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Mayweather hasn’t responded to Jake’s trash talk on Twitter yet. Regardless, The Money Team is currently engaged in the upcoming fight against Logan Paul. It remains to be seen if Jake’s tussle plays out in favor of his brother.