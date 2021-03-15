Is legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather a billionaire? 

Apart from his boxing accolades, Floyd Mayweather is best known for being one of the richest athletes in the world. However, taking his overall net worth into account, 'Money' is still far off from being a billionaire.

Mayweather has generated most of his income from the super fights he has been a part of. The legendary boxer's payday for his pair of highly-publicized bouts against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao was a whopping $575 million, according to reports. As of 2021, Floyd Mayweather's overall net worth, however, amounts to $450 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Unlike a few billionaires from the world of sports such as Tiger Woods, Michael Schumacher, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Floyd Mayweather doesn't earn a hefty sum of money through his endorsement deals. The 44-year-old may not be the most sought-after athlete for some of the leading brands, but he still manages to strike it rich with his extraordinary boxing talent.

The CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe, told Insider that one of Mayweather's biggest goals is to become a billionaire now that he has hung up his boxing gloves.

"You never know with Floyd. You've got to stay tuned. He's consistently making investments. That's his goal (to become a billionaire)," said Ellerbe.

How does Floyd Mayweather make his money?

As mentioned earlier, Floyd Mayweather's big source of income is not his partnership with different brands. In fact, the 44-year-old generates most of his revenue from his own boxing promotional firm, 'Mayweather Promotions', which he started in 2007.

After Mayweather cut ties with renowned boxing promoter Bob Arum, he hosted a series of huge PPV events under the banner of Mayweather Promotions. His fights against the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, and Conor McGregor has contributed massively to his income.

Super featherweight star Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest stars who has signed with Mayweather Promotions.

Advertisement

Floyd Mayweather has also topped the Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes on four different occasions, in 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018, respectively - a feat that no other sportsperson has achieved.

Post-retirement, Mayweather is looking forward to continue earning big paychecks. He has made sure to compete in exhibition matches against fighters from other disciplines and even tried to arrange a fight against his longtime nemesis, rapper 50 Cent.

Money was set to challenge Logan Paul on February 20 this year, but the exhibition bout has now been pushed back further without a definitive date.