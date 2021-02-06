Floyd Mayweather's plan for 2021: Which are the four fights the undefeated boxer is targeting?

Floyd Mayweather is planning on adding four new wins to his undefeated (exhibition) record in 2021. He listed the fights that he may be a part of in an Instagram post. The opponents that he plans to face in exhibition matches this year are Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and also take part in an exhibition match in Tokyo, Japan.

Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to clash with YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20. However, that fight was indefinitely postponed. While no specific dates have been announced yet, both maintain that the fight will take place for cetain. Talking about the postponement on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul said,

"The fight's still happening. We want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out. He's got a lot of people on his team, Al Haymon got involved, if you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue. I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older."

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather's Instagram post hinting interest towards a fight with Jake Paul received an instant reaction from the latter.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

Jake Paul recorded a video of himself addressing Floyd Mayweather's callout through a poem. He stated that he is not interested in an exhibition fight. Yet, he did say that he would love to fight Floyd Mayweather.

While Floyd Mayweather's interest in fighting the Paul brothers is limited to financial benefits, the same is not true for his fight with Curtis Jackson. The two have an ongoing social media banter. And Floyd Mayweather wants to settle affairs with his ex-friend inside the ring. Floyd Mayweather even stated that he has no objection to the Paul brothers or Curtis Jackson being out of his weight class.

When did Floyd Mayweather last fight?

Floyd Mayweather last fought on December 31, 2018. He fought the present Rizin Kickboxing Featherweight champion, Tenshin Nasukawa, in a 3-round exhibition match in Tokyo, Japan. Mayweather won the fight via TKO within the first round. As he claimed in his recent Instagram post, he will be returning to Tokyo for another exhibition bout.

This was Floyd Mayweather's first exhibition bout. Prior to this, he fought Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in a professional boxing match in August 2017. He won the fight via TKO, marking his 50th consecutive win in professional boxing.