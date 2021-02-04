Floyd Mayweather vs 50 Cent: Is the fight likely to happen?

Floyd Mayweather recently took to Instagram to confirm that he is definitely down to scrap with long time frenemy, 50 cent. During an interview with Radio.com last week, the rapper said that it was none other than Floyd Mayweather who could get him in the ring but it all depended on Floyd agreeing to an openweight bout. While talking to V-103's The Morning Culture, 50 cent said-

I'd fight Floyd. I don’t think I could make weight though. ... Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180.

Floyd Mayweather responded to Curtis '50 cent' Jackson via Instagram and suggested scheduling the fight for later this year-

I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don't care about weight class with any of these guys.

Mayweather was scheduled to fight Youtuber Logan Paul later this month but the bout was postponed. The 43 year old boxing legend revealed that he is even interested in fighting the younger Paul sibling, Jake Paul if he succeeds in his bout with retired UFC fighter, Ben Askren.

The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather

50 Cent and Floyd 'Money' Mayweather have been tight for years. 50 Cent was a has been a regular part of Mayweather's entourage and even attended his Wrestlemania bout against the Big Show. 50 Cent would also regularly rap during Mayweather's intros and has mentioned in the past that he considered the boxer to be a brother.

The pair had a falling out in 2012 and have resorted to taking jabs at each other over the internet ever since. Trouble supposedly started when Mayweather had to serve some jail time. According to 50 Cent, he helped Floyd Mayweather set up The Money Team and things went sour after Mayweather, upon being released, refused to pay the $2 million which he owed.

50 Cent has repeatedly mocked Mayweather over his reading capabilities and the boxing icon has taken to twitter to respond by showing two checks from Golden Boy Promotions, totaling over $72 million.

Shortly after Mayweather accepted the fight against 50 Cent, the latter took to Instagram to walk back his challenge and an actual bout between the two looks unlikely for the time being.